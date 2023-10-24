Nissan Motor North America Recalls 9,813 Ariya EVs Over Software Defect
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
24-Oct-23 06:25 PM IST
Highlights
- Nissan recalls 9,813 Ariya EVs due to software flaw affecting drive motor in USA
- Defective inverter software triggers potential unexpected vehicle shutdowns
- Recall impacts both front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive versions of 2023 Ariya SUVs
Nissan Motor North America has announced a recall of 9,813 units of the 2023 Ariya electric SUVs due to a potential software defect related to the drive motor. The recall has been issued to rectify a defective inverter software that could result in unexpected vehicle shutdowns. Vehicles produced between June 17, 2022, and May 19, 2023, have been identified to have this issue. The problem arises when conductive shavings from the drive motor's slip ring create a short circuit between the two slip rings, triggering the inverter to detect an overcurrent and initiate fail-safe protocols, leading to an unexpected shutdown of the vehicle.
The affected models encompass both the front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive versions of the Nissan Ariya. The inverter software might detect a short circuit caused by tiny conductive bits from a drive motor component, temporarily disrupting power and displaying an "EV System Off" message on the dashboard. This can potentially lead to a loss of drive power and pose a risk, particularly if it occurs while driving at higher speeds, potentially resulting in a crash.
Nissan has outlined a solution for this issue by scheduling a reprogramming of the inverter/motor controller software, aiming to rectify the problem and ensure the safety of the affected vehicles. The reprogramming will be carried out by dealers at no cost to the owners, a process expected to take less than an hour. Affected vehicle owners will be duly notified. This comes as a part of Nissan's commitment to addressing safety concerns promptly and effectively within the automotive industry.
In a separate context, it's noteworthy that Nissan has encountered previous challenges with the Ariya model, including a steering wheel detachment issue that led to a recall earlier this year. These recurring recalls might have implications for Ariya's rollout in the US, impacting its sales in comparison to competitors within the electric vehicle market.
