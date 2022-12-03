This Innovative Multi-Rider Passenger Vehicle Has Left Anand Mahindra And The Internet Impressed

The chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, has shared a video about an innovative invention that he claims has "global application." The businessman uploaded a video of an electric multi-rider passenger vehicle designed for congested areas. A young man from rural India invented the six-seater cycle auto-rickshaw, which was shared on social media amassing thousands of views within a few hours.

With just small design inputs, (cylindrical sections for the chassis @BosePratap ?) this device could find global application. As a tour ‘bus’ in crowded European tourist centres? I’m always impressed by rural transport innovations, where necessity is the mother of invention. pic.twitter.com/yoibxXa8mx — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 1, 2022

The man in the video stated that the vehicle is worth Rs. 12,000 and that it can travel up to 150 km on a single charge. He further said that the vehicle may be charged for as little as Rs. 10. Additionally, a few people on the internet recommended safety precautions to make it a game changer by improving its turning radius, centrifugal balance, suspension on undulated roads, offering luggage space and increasing the battery capacity for a longer trip.