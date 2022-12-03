  • Home
This Innovative Multi-Rider Passenger Vehicle Has Left Anand Mahindra And The Internet Impressed

The businessman shared a video of a multi-rider electric passenger car built for busy locations.
authorBy Carandbike Team
1 mins read
03-Dec-22 04:27 PM IST
Highlights
  • A young man from rural India invented the six-seater cycle auto-rickshaw.
  • The man in the video stated that the vehicle is worth Rs. 12,000.
  • It claims to travel up to claimed 150 km on a single charge.

The chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, has shared a video about an innovative invention that he claims has "global application." The businessman uploaded a video of an electric multi-rider passenger vehicle designed for congested areas. A young man from rural India invented the six-seater cycle auto-rickshaw, which was shared on social media amassing thousands of views within a few hours. 

The man in the video stated that the vehicle is worth Rs. 12,000 and that it can travel up to 150 km on a single charge. He further said that the vehicle may be charged for as little as Rs. 10. Additionally, a few people on the internet recommended safety precautions to make it a game changer by improving its turning radius, centrifugal balance, suspension on undulated roads, offering luggage space and increasing the battery capacity for a longer trip. 

line