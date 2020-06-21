Now You Have A Chance To Create An ‘Easter Egg’ On A Future Jeep Model

As journalists, we've always loved the ‘Easter Eggs' that came on Jeep models in the country. The Compass had it as well and we've seen everything from hidden Jeep grilles to the three digits “419” or a 1941 Jeep Willys driving up a mountain. These hidden gems connect the customer to the car and that's how the community builds. Now, Jeep is giving its community the opportunity to invent what the next ‘Easter egg; should be for a chance to have it hidden on a future Jeep model. Sadly this contest is only open to those in America. We really wish Jeep India would have given fans in the country a chance to do something similar because fans are a aplenty and we have had a connect with the brand as long as its existence, globally.



The person with the selected idea, as judged by Jeep brand designers and executives, will win a brand-new Jeep vehicle of their choice. The contest has started already and will end on July 1, with the winner being announced on July 31.

It was in 2011, that Jeep started adding Easter Eggs on its cars and it was the Grand Cherokee which received the small Jeep grille.



Jeep ‘Easter Eggs' started with the 2011 Grand Cherokee and the company added small Jeep grilles inside the headlamp bulb shields. It was an off-the-cuff addition of a graphic to an otherwise standard piece. After that, sprinkling small graphics on various vehicles were added. The company then added a small side profile of a Jeep climbing up from the corner of the windshield on the refreshed Wrangler. All these elements added to the connect of the brand with the customers.

The 419 was a nod to Toledo, Ohio, where Wranglers are built



Christian Meunier, Global President of Jeep Brand, FCA said, “The Jeep brand's legacy is a testament to the people who since 1941 have dedicated themselves to building SUVs engineered and designed to be the most capable in the world, and to the people who proudly own, or aspire to own, one of our vehicles,”



Entries will be judged under the categories of creativity, Jeep brand power, quality/actionable items as also originality. We can't wait to see what the community comes up with and of course which car we get to see it in.

