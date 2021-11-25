Ola Electric Delays S1 Electric Scooter Purchase Window Once Again, Will Now Begin In January 2022

It'll be a longer wait than expected to get your hands on the Ola S1 electric scooter. Ola Electric has postponed its second online purchase window once again, the company announced in an email sent to prospective buyers. This is for the second time the next purchase window has been delayed. It was originally scheduled to begin on November 1 and later pushed to December 16, 2021. However, Ola Electric has now confirmed that the booking window will only open sometime in late January 2022. Ola has confirmed the development to carandbike.

Apart from the booking window, Ola recently informed customers that deliveries of the S1 and S1 Pro will be delayed as well and will now take place in the second half of December 2021.

Deliveries were originally supposed to commence between October and November this year. With the purchase window delayed, Ola is focusing on fulfilling deliveries first and also conducting test rides across 1000 cities and towns in the country. It's also interesting to note that unlike on previous occasions, the company has not disclosed an exact date for the booking window to open this time. The delay was attributed to the global chip shortage.

In its statement to customers, Ola Electric's email read, "We are focused on fulfilling to existing purchasers as well as expanding our test rides across India to over 1,000 cities and towns by 15th December to ensure everyone who has reserved by paying Rs. 499, can test ride the revolutionary Ola S1."

The reason to delay opening the purchase window is to minimise the waiting period for the next batch of customers

Ola Electric originally opened reservations in mid-September while customers need to pay Rs. 20,000 to book the vehicle when the purchase window is open. At present, the company is working towards delivering the scooters to the first batch of customers. The Ola S1 is priced at Rs. 85,099, going up to Rs. 1.10 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi after FAME II subsidies).