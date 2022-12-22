Ola Electric Rolls MoveOS 3 Nationwide; Gets Over 50 New Features

Ola Electric has finally rolled out its MoveOS 3 software for over one lakh customers across the country. This is the third update to Ola’s MoveOS software within a year, and it brings more than 50 features along with performance updates on the scooters. Ola says that this is the biggest OTA update among two-wheeler OEMs in India. Here is a glance at the new features that come with MoveOS 3.

In terms of performance updates, the Ola electric scooters will now have access to hypercharging, which offers range of 50 km in just 15 mins of charging, using the Ola hypercharger network. Plus, the scooter will now have three levels of regeneration, along with better acceleration. Ola says that the scooter now does the 0-60 kmph run in 4.5 seconds instead of 5 seconds with MoveOS 2. The new OS offers optimised torque mapping along with personalised charging algorithm. The move software update also offers more pace in different riding modes. The acceleration on sports mode is now 20 per cent faster, on hyper mode, it is 10 per cent faster and the range is also said to improve by a 2-5 per cent. The top-speed on the eco mode, which was earlier restricted to 40 kmph, has now been increased as well.

The scooters also get a vacation mode, which avoids deep discharge for up to 200 days of non-usage. And in case you are in the mood to party, the update now offer a party mode, which is basically a synchronised light show on the scooter, along with the song that you are playing. The scooter now also gets hazard lights as one of the updates on MoveOS 3.

The scooters will now have multiple user profiles, which can be used to have different settings for different people riding the scooter. MoveOS 3 also offers proximity lock/unlock, which means that the scooters can be locked/unlocked by just walking away from it or close to it. Customers can now use Wifi on the scooter as well. Users will also be able to receive call notifications on the screen, with the new update and store soft copies of documents like driving licence, Aadhaar Card, Insurance papers and so on. All these documents can be displayed on the screen of the scooters. The screen will also display more information, such as distance to empty, time to charge, battery percentage and so on.

The MoveOS3 software will also offer three new themes or ‘moods’ as Ola calls it. These are – Vintage, Bolt and Eclipse. Each mood has a unique lock/unlock sound, a different motor sound and the charging sound is different too. As per a beta test, the vintage is the most used mood among customers. Lastly, MoveOS 3 also brings hill-hold assist to the scooters, although that is still in beta stage and will be rolled out later for all customers.

Ola has also been on an aggressive expansion spree, opening up over 50 experience centres spanning across the country and is on track to open 100 outlets by the end of this month and 200 by March 2023.