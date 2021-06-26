Ola Future Factory Phase 1 Construction Nears Completion, Production To Commence Soon Shares Bhavish Aggarwal

Ola Electric's mega move towards electric mobility will kick-start with the launch of the Ola electric scooter and the launch is closer than ever. Ola co-founder and CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola Group, recently shared an image of its massive new production facility that's near completion. The Tamil Nadu-based plant will soon enter the first phase of production and will produce the much-awaited Ola electric scooters for India and the world.

In a tweet, Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola Group, wrote, "In just 4 months, this place has transformed from acres of empty rock land to the world's largest 2W factory. The Ola Futurefactory phase 1 is nearing completion! The scooters are coming soon! Great work by team @OlaElectric."

The Ola Future factory has completed construction to start Phase 1 of production. Once the assembly line starts rolling, it will be capable of producing two million units per year, which will increase up to 10 million unita annually. Built in a record time of four months, the plant promises to be the most advanced green factory upon commencing operations.

The Ola future factory is being built with an investment of about Rs. 2400 crore. The facility will be able to generate employment for over 2000 people initially, going up to 10,000 once fully operational. About 10 million man-hours have been planned to construct the facility.

The fully operational plant will meet Industry 4.0 standards and will have 10 general assembly lines. It will be able to roll out a scooter every two seconds, and 25,000 batteries per day. The made-in-India scooters will be exported to Europe, UK, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, apart from the Indian market.

The massive scale promises competitive pricing on the Ola electric scooter that will have a range between 100-150 km on a single charge, removable battery, cloud connectivity, and more. The model will take on the Bajaj Chetak, Ather 450X, TVS iQube and the likes in the segment. It will also lock horns against the upcoming electric vehicle from the Hero MotoCorp and Gogoro partnership. Prices are likely to be in the vicinity of Rs. 1 lakh (ex-showroom).