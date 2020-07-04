Over 1100 Vehicles Penalised By Noida Police For Violating COVID Norms

As the Indian government has eased the country-wide lockdown, people across cities have not been following the rules issued by the government. The lockdown was imposed earlier this year in March to contain the deadly coronavirus pandemic. Taking advantage of the phased-reopening, people are violating the norms by heading out and not following social distancing protocols. Taking strict action against such violators, the Noida police has penalised over 1100 vehicle owners across Noida and Greater Noida.

The Noida Police also seized 17 vehicles for a similar violation during a 24-hour period till Thursday night. Moreover, continuous checking for violators is underway as the police have imposed 24-hours checking across 200 checkpoints. The police collected fines of ₹ 1,89,400 during this action. As per the Noida police, the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144, barring assembly of more than four persons, is imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar as the area is categorised as 'Red Zone' for Covid-19 pandemic.

The Noida-Delhi border is currently sealed for any movement except for essential services. However, people with passes issued by the district administration are also allowed for movement. In a bid to break the chain of coronavirus, both the districts had sealed their borders because of the increasing Covid-19 cases in the national capital.

Additionally, the centre issued new guidelines for the Unlock 2.0 phase that came into effect from Wednesday .ie. July 1, 2020. On the other hand, the Unlock 1.0 which was a graded exit from the national lockdown was introduced on March 25, ended on June 30, 2020. Moreover, the state government has also decided to comply with the guidelines issued by the Centre, wherein educational institutions, metro services, cinema halls and gyms will continue to remain shut.

