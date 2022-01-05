Passenger Vehicle Retails Sales In India Fall By 11% In December: FADA

Passenger vehicle registrations witnessed a year-on-year drop of 11 per cent in December 2021. 2,44,639 vehicles were registered last month according to the data shared by Federation of Automotive Dealers Association (FADA). It was not just the passenger vehicles that took the hit, in fact, retail sales of two wheelers too fell by 20 per cent as 11,48,732 vehicles were sold in December 2021, as compared to 14, 33,334 units in December 2020.

Total vehicle registrations at the regional transport offices (RTOs) also dropped by 16 per cent to 15, 58,756 units. The de-

growth was seen in all the vehicle segments except for three-wheelers and commercial vehicles.

Vinkesh Gulati, FADA President said, "With semi-conductor shortage continuing to play spoil-sport, PV sales in spite of huge bookings, in December closed in red. Dealers however saw slight ease in vehicle supply thus giving some hope of improvement. The 2W segment however was on a different trajectory when compared to PV. High cost of ownership, bad rural sentiment, work from home and the latest threat of omicron continued to impact sales."

The Commercial vehicles segment witnessed a growth of 14 per cent to 58,847 units. The M&HCV segments too continue to grow but that's also because of the low base it had last year.