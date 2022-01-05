  • Home
  • News
  • Passenger Vehicle Retails Sales In India Fall By 11% In December: FADA

Passenger Vehicle Retails Sales In India Fall By 11% In December: FADA

Total vehicle registrations at the regional transport offices (RTOs) also dropped by 16 per cent to 15, 58,756 units.
authorBy Carandbike Team
05-Jan-22 02:29 PM IST
Passenger Vehicle Retails Sales In India Fall By 11% In December: FADA banner

Passenger vehicle registrations witnessed a year-on-year drop of 11 per cent in December 2021. 2,44,639 vehicles were registered last month according to the data shared by Federation of Automotive Dealers Association (FADA). It was not just the passenger vehicles that took the hit, in fact, retail sales of two wheelers too fell by 20 per cent as 11,48,732 vehicles were sold in December 2021, as compared to 14, 33,334 units in December 2020.

Total vehicle registrations at the regional transport offices (RTOs) also dropped by 16 per cent to 15, 58,756 units. The de-

vqh1elo

growth was seen in all the vehicle segments except for three-wheelers and commercial vehicles.

Vinkesh Gulati, FADA President said, "With semi-conductor shortage continuing to play spoil-sport, PV sales in spite of huge bookings, in December closed in red. Dealers however saw slight ease in vehicle supply thus giving some hope of improvement. The 2W segment however was on a different trajectory when compared to PV. High cost of ownership, bad rural sentiment, work from home and the latest threat of omicron continued to impact sales."

The Commercial vehicles segment witnessed a growth of 14 per cent to 58,847 units. The M&HCV segments too continue to grow but that's also because of the low base it had last year.

Related Articles
Navratri Auto Sales 2022: Up 57 Per Cent From Last Year: FADA
Navratri Auto Sales 2022: Up 57 Per Cent From Last Year: FADA
8 hours ago
FADA Sales September 2022: Auto Industry Sales Grow 10.94 Per Cent
FADA Sales September 2022: Auto Industry Sales Grow 10.94 Per Cent
6 days ago
FADA Expects Lukewarm Sales This Festive Season Due To Longer Waiting Periods On High Volume Models
FADA Expects Lukewarm Sales This Festive Season Due To Longer Waiting Periods On High Volume Models
26 days ago
Kia, Honda 2 Wheeler Tops FADA’s Dealer Satisfaction Study 2022
Kia, Honda 2 Wheeler Tops FADA’s Dealer Satisfaction Study 2022
1 month ago

Top trending

1Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
2Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Pick your road trip ride for this festive season!