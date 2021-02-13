Petrol and diesel prices touched new record highs on Saturday after state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) yet again hiked prices for the fifth consecutive day. As per a notification from fuel retailers, petrol price in Delhi was increased by 30 paise from ₹ 88.14 per litre to ₹ 88.44, while diesel was hiked saw a hike of 36 paise to ₹ 78.74. With the latest revision in fuel rates, it took petrol to an all-time high of ₹ 88.44 per litre and ₹ 94.93 per litre in Delhi and Mumbai, respectively. On Friday, the auto fuels in the national capital retailed at ₹ 88.14 and ₹ 78.38 respectively.

Changes in fuel prices are implemented at 6 am every day

Here are the prices of petrol and diesel in the five metros on January 13, 2021:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi ₹ 88.44 ₹ 78.74 Mumbai ₹ 94.93 ₹ 85.70 Kolkata ₹ 89.73 ₹ 82.33 Chennai ₹ 90.70 ₹ 83.86 Bengaluru ₹ 91.40 ₹ 83.47

Buyers in the financial capital will have to shell out ₹ 94.93 for one litre of petrol and will have to pay ₹ 85.70 per litre for diesel. Petrol price in Chennai has been increased to ₹ 90.70 per litre, which cost of diesel has hiked to 83.86 rupees per litre. In Kolkata, petrol and diesel retailed at ₹ 89.73 per litre and ₹ 82.33 per litre, respectively. Moreover, the two auto fuels in Bengaluru cost ₹ 91.40 a litre and ₹ 83.47 a litre for petrol and diesel, respectively.

Customers in Mumbai will have to pay ₹ 94.93 per litre for petrol

Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum are the three leading oil marketing companies. Changes in fuel prices are implemented at 6 am every day. The priced are determined as per global benchmarks of crude oil rates, and by taking changes in the foreign exchange rates into account. The fuel rates vary from state to state in the country due to the value-added tax or VAT.

