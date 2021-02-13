New Cars and Bikes in India
Petrol and diesel prices have been revised for the fifth straight day across all metro cities. With a hike of 30 paise, petrol currently retails at Rs. 88.14 per litre, while diesel rates were increased by 36 paise to Rs. 78.74 per litre in Delhi.

In Delhi, petrol prices have increased by 30 paise & diesel by 36 paise a litre expand View Photos
In Delhi, petrol prices have increased by 30 paise & diesel by 36 paise a litre

  • Petrol prices are on all-time highs in Delhi & Mumbai
  • Petrol rate in Mumbai is the highest among all metros at Rs. 94.93/litre
  • Similarly, other metro cities too have seen an increase in fuel prices

Petrol and diesel prices touched new record highs on Saturday after state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) yet again hiked prices for the fifth consecutive day. As per a notification from fuel retailers, petrol price in Delhi was increased by 30 paise from ₹ 88.14 per litre to ₹ 88.44, while diesel was hiked saw a hike of 36 paise to ₹ 78.74. With the latest revision in fuel rates, it took petrol to an all-time high of ₹ 88.44 per litre and ₹ 94.93 per litre in Delhi and Mumbai, respectively. On Friday, the auto fuels in the national capital retailed at ₹ 88.14 and ₹ 78.38 respectively.

Also Read: Fuel Prices Hiked For The Fourth Consecutive Day; Petrol Touches New High Of ₹ 88.14/Litre In Delhi​

Changes in fuel prices are implemented at 6 am every day

Here are the prices of petrol and diesel in the five metros on January 13, 2021:

City Petrol Diesel
Delhi ₹ 88.44 ₹ 78.74
Mumbai ₹ 94.93 ₹ 85.70
Kolkata ₹ 89.73 ₹ 82.33
Chennai ₹ 90.70 ₹ 83.86
Bengaluru ₹ 91.40 ₹ 83.47

Buyers in the financial capital will have to shell out ₹ 94.93 for one litre of petrol and will have to pay ₹ 85.70 per litre for diesel. Petrol price in Chennai has been increased to ₹ 90.70 per litre, which cost of diesel has hiked to 83.86 rupees per litre. In Kolkata, petrol and diesel retailed at ₹ 89.73 per litre and ₹ 82.33 per litre, respectively. Moreover, the two auto fuels in Bengaluru cost ₹ 91.40 a litre and ₹ 83.47 a litre for petrol and diesel, respectively.

Customers in Mumbai will have to pay ₹ 94.93 per litre for petrol

Also Read: Retail Price Of Petrol Has Increased By 73% In Last 13 Years Despite Crude Oil Price Falling 23%​

Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum are the three leading oil marketing companies. Changes in fuel prices are implemented at 6 am every day. The priced are determined as per global benchmarks of crude oil rates, and by taking changes in the foreign exchange rates into account. The fuel rates vary from state to state in the country due to the value-added tax or VAT.

