Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked For Third Consecutive Day

Today, on May 6, 2021 petrol prices in Delhi stands at Rs. 90.99 per litre, witnessing a steep hike of 25 paise over a day before, while diesel rates went up by 30 paise, currently standing at Rs. 81.42 per litre.

Seshan Vijayraghvan
Fuel prices have gone up for the third consecutive day after remaining unchanged for 18 days
Fuel prices have gone up for the third consecutive day after remaining unchanged for 18 days

Highlights

  • Petrol, diesel prices are up by up to 25 paise & 30 paise respectively
  • Petrol price in Mumbai is the highest among all metros at Rs. 97.34/litre
  • Diesel price in Hyderabad is highest among all metros at Rs. 88.77/litre

Petrol and diesel prices have witnessed a hike for the third consecutive day today, after remaining unchanged for 18 days, between April 6 to May 3, 2021. Today, on May 6, 2021 petrol prices in Delhi stands at ₹ 90.99 per litre, witnessing a steep hike of 25 paise over a day before, while diesel rates went up by 30 paise, currently standing at ₹ 81.42 per litre. At the same time, in the country's financial capital, Mumbai, petrol prices have reached 97.34 per litre, while diesel prices have touched ₹ 88.49 per litre mark, witnessing a price hike of 22 paise and 30 paise, respectively.

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked For Second Consecutive Day

As for other metro cities, petrol prices in Kolkata today have gone up to ₹ 91.14 per litre, a hike of 22 paise, while diesel prices have touched ₹ 84.25 per litre after receiving a hike of 28 paise. Chennai, on the other hand, saw a 20 paise hike in petrol prices, reaching ₹ 92.90 per litre mark, while diesel rates went up by 26 paise, at ₹ 86.35 per litre.

In Mumbai Mumbai, petrol prices have reached 97.34 per litre, while diesel prices have touched ₹ 88.49 per litre mark

Also Read: Petrol And Diesel Prices Hiked Across India After 18-Day Pause

City Petrol Diesel
Delhi ₹ 90.99 ₹ 81.42
Mumbai ₹ 97.34 ₹ 88.49
Chennai ₹ 92.90 ₹ 86.35
Kolkata ₹ 91.14 ₹ 84.26
Bengaluru ₹ 94.01 ₹ 86.31
Hyderabad ₹ 94.57 ₹ 88.77

At the same time, in Bengaluru, petrol prices today reached up to Rs 94.01 per litre after a hike of 24 paise, while diesel has become expensive by 30 paise at ₹ 86.31 per litre. At the same time, petrol prices in Hyderabad went up by 23 paise at ₹ 94.57 per litre, while diesel prices in the city saw a hike of 31 paise at ₹ 88.77 per litre. In the last three days, petrol prices have gone up by nearly up to 60 paise and diesel price by up to 75 paise.

Diesel prices have reached ₹ 88.77 per litre in Hyderabad, the highest among all metros

0 Comments

Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum are the three leading oil marketing companies. Changes in fuel prices are implemented at 6 am every day. The prices are determined as per global benchmarks of crude oil rates, and by taking changes in the foreign exchange rates into account. The fuel rates vary from state to state in the country due to the value-added tax or VAT.

