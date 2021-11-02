Petrol Price Hike Continues On Seventh Consecutive Day; Diesel Remains Unchanged

Domestic petrol prices were increased by up to 37 paise for the seventh consecutive day while diesel rates remained stable across the country. As per the notification from the country's leading oil retailer - Indian Oil Corp, petrol prices in the national capital Delhi soared by 35 paise, breaching Rs. 110-mark. Customers will now have to pay Rs. 110.04 a litre for petrol, while diesel prices remained steady at Rs. 98.42 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol rates were hiked by 35 paise from Rs. 115.50 per litre to Rs. 115.85 per litre while diesel is being sold at Rs. 106.62 a litre.

Here are the petrol and diesel prices across six major metros on November 2, 2021:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi Rs. 110.04 Rs. 98.42 Mumbai Rs. 115.85 Rs. 106.62 Chennai Rs. 106.66 Rs. 102.59 Kolkata Rs. 110.49 Rs. 101.56 Bengaluru Rs. 113.93 Rs. 104.50 Hyderabad Rs. 114.49 Rs. 107.40

Customers in Chennai will now have to shell out Rs. 106.66 a litre for petrol, while diesel continues to be priced at Rs. 102.59 a litre. Petrol prices in Kolkata jumped to Rs. 110.49 a litre, after a hike of 34 paise while diesel continues to retail at Rs. 101.56 per litre. In Bengaluru and Hyderabad, petrol now costs Rs. 113.93 a litre and Rs. 114.49 a litre, respectively. Diesel in both the cities remained stable at Rs. 104.50 a litre and Rs. 107.40 a litre, respectively.

Fuel rates are the most expensive in Sri Ganganagar of Rajasthan. Consumers will now have to pay Rs. 122.70 a litre for petrol. Diesel has remained untouched at Rs. 113.21 a litre. In Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur and Rewa districts, petrol has touched Rs. 121.81 per litre and Rs. 121.39 a litre. In Bhopal, petrol rates jumped from Rs. 118.46 a litre to Rs. 118.83 a litre.

Fuel prices vary from state to state because of different rates of local taxes and VAT imposed

Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation are the three major oil marketing companies in India. The state-run oil marketing companies review petrol and diesel rates daily and make necessary changes to align the petroleum prices with the global benchmark and dollar-rupee exchange rate.