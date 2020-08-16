Petrol Prices Hiked By 14 Paise In Delhi On Sunday; Diesel Remains Unchanged

Petrol prices across all the metro cities were hiked on Sunday by 14 paise after a gap of more than a month. However, the diesel prices remained untouched. As oil marketing companies (OMCs) hiked the petrol prices, the customers will have to pay ₹ 80.57 per litre of petrol in the national capital. Diesel prices remained at ₹ 73.56 per litre in Delhi. Since June 29, the petrol rates in Delhi remained stagnant at ₹ 80.43 per litre. In other metro cities like Chennai and Mumbai, petrol prices have been hiked by 12 paise respectively. Notably, the Kolkata city saw an increase in rates by 7 paise after a huge gap of 47 days.

On the other hand, there are no changes made to the diesel prices for 20 days now. Diesel is priced in Mumbai at ₹ 80.11 per litre whereas it retails at ₹ 73.56 a litre in Delhi. The buyers in Chennai and Kolkata will have shell out ₹ 78.86 per litre and ₹ 77.06 per litre respectively. Notably, the diesel rates across all metro cities have remained unchanged since July 26, apart from the national capital.

Here are the fuel prices in the four metros on August 16, 2020:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi ₹ 80.57 ₹ 73.56 Mumbai ₹ 87.31 ₹ 80.11 Kolkata ₹ 82.17 ₹ 77.06 Chennai ₹ 83.75 ₹ 78.86 Bengaluru ₹ 83.23 ₹ 77.88

On July 31, the Delhi government slashed diesel prices by ₹ 8.36 per litre rolling back the VAT (Value Added Tax) hike. The Delhi government earlier had increased the VAT on diesel from 16.75 per cent to 30 per cent. Also, the hike that came into effect on May 5 played a crucial role in diesel seeing a steepest ever price hike of ₹ 7.10 per litre. Until July 29, diesel rates in Delhi retailed at ₹ 81.94 per litre.

