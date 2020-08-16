New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Petrol Prices Hiked By 14 Paise In Delhi On Sunday; Diesel Remains Unchanged

Petrol prices in Delhi and Mumbai cities have been hiked by Rs. 14 paise and Rs. 12 paise respectively. In Kolkata, petrol rates have raised by 7 paise.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
Diesel is priced at Rs 73.56 per litre in Delhi

Highlights

  • Petrol prices across all metro cities hiked
  • Diesel reached hits historic high of Rs. 81.79 a litre last month
  • Delhi government slashed diesel prices by Rs. 8.36 per litre

Petrol prices across all the metro cities were hiked on Sunday by 14 paise after a gap of more than a month. However, the diesel prices remained untouched. As oil marketing companies (OMCs) hiked the petrol prices, the customers will have to pay ₹ 80.57 per litre of petrol in the national capital. Diesel prices remained at ₹ 73.56 per litre in Delhi. Since June 29, the petrol rates in Delhi remained stagnant at ₹ 80.43 per litre. In other metro cities like Chennai and Mumbai, petrol prices have been hiked by 12 paise respectively. Notably, the Kolkata city saw an increase in rates by 7 paise after a huge gap of 47 days.

Also Read: India's Petrol, Diesel Demand Falls Due To High Prices, Lockdown

cp5ig35o

In Delhi, the two auto fuels retail at ₹ 80.57 per litre & 73.56 per litre respectively

Also Read: India's Weak Fuel Demand Drags On As Virus Crisis WorsensOn the other hand, there are no changes made to the diesel prices for 20 days now. Diesel is priced in Mumbai at ₹ 80.11 per litre whereas it retails at ₹ 73.56 a litre in Delhi. The buyers in Chennai and Kolkata will have shell out ₹ 78.86 per litre and ₹ 77.06 per litre respectively. Notably, the diesel rates across all metro cities have remained unchanged since July 26, apart from the national capital.

Here are the fuel prices in the four metros on August 16, 2020:

City

Petrol

Diesel

Delhi

₹ 80.57

₹ 73.56

Mumbai

₹ 87.31

₹ 80.11

Kolkata

₹ 82.17

₹ 77.06

Chennai

₹ 83.75

₹ 78.86

Bengaluru

₹ 83.23

₹ 77.88

o8u5uh0k

Kolkata city saw an increase in rates by 7 paise after a huge gap of 47 days.

0 Comments

On July 31, the Delhi government slashed diesel prices by ₹ 8.36 per litre rolling back the VAT (Value Added Tax) hike. The Delhi government earlier had increased the VAT on diesel from 16.75 per cent to 30 per cent. Also, the hike that came into effect on May 5 played a crucial role in diesel seeing a steepest ever price hike of ₹ 7.10 per litre. Until July 29, diesel rates in Delhi retailed at ₹ 81.94 per litre.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Petrol Prices Hiked By 14 Paise In Delhi On Sunday; Diesel Remains Unchanged Petrol Prices Hiked By 14 Paise In Delhi On Sunday; Diesel Remains Unchanged
New Generation Mahindra Thar: All You Need To Know New Generation Mahindra Thar: All You Need To Know
Mahindra Thar: New vs Old Mahindra Thar: New vs Old
Next-Generation Mahindra Thar SUV: Engine & Transmission Details Next-Generation Mahindra Thar SUV: Engine & Transmission Details
2020 Independence Day: India's Top Bollywood Movies With Cars And Motorcycles 2020 Independence Day: India's Top Bollywood Movies With Cars And Motorcycles
2020 Independence Day: Top Cars That Were Specially Made For The Indian Market 2020 Independence Day: Top Cars That Were Specially Made For The Indian Market
2020 Independence Day: Top Five Made-In-India Cars That Are Exported Overseas 2020 Independence Day: Top Five Made-In-India Cars That Are Exported Overseas
2020 Independence Day: Top 5 Cars Used By Prime Ministers And Presidents Of India 2020 Independence Day: Top 5 Cars Used By Prime Ministers And Presidents Of India
Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Spotted Testing In New Blue Shade Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Spotted Testing In New Blue Shade
2020 Independence Day: Okinawa Offers Gift Vouchers Worth Rs. 6000 On Online Bookings 2020 Independence Day: Okinawa Offers Gift Vouchers Worth Rs. 6000 On Online Bookings
2020 Mahindra Thar SUV: Variants Explained 2020 Mahindra Thar SUV: Variants Explained
New-Generation Mahindra Thar Launch And Booking Details Revealed New-Generation Mahindra Thar Launch And Booking Details Revealed
2020 Independence Day: Top Luxury Cars That Are Made In India 2020 Independence Day: Top Luxury Cars That Are Made In India
2020 Mahindra Thar Unveiled; Launch In October 2020 Mahindra Thar Unveiled; Launch In October
2020 Independence Day: Top Indian Two-Wheeler Brands 2020 Independence Day: Top Indian Two-Wheeler Brands

Latest Cars

rating-logo
8.1
star-white
Audi RS7 Sportback

Audi RS7 Sportback

₹ 1.94 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
Honda City

Honda City

₹ 10.89 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

₹ 22.3 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
MG Hector Plus

MG Hector Plus

₹ 13.49 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.7
star-white
Honda WR-V

Honda WR-V

₹ 8.5 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Mercedes-Benz GLS

Mercedes-Benz GLS

₹ 1 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
BMW X6

BMW X6

₹ 95 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Datsun Redi GO

Datsun Redi GO

₹ 2.83 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Mercedes-AMG GT

Mercedes-AMG GT

₹ 2.27 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Car Models

Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
₹ 9.6 - 9.99 Lakh *
Honda Amaze
Honda Amaze
₹ 6.1 - 9.96 Lakh *
Volkswagen Polo
Volkswagen Polo
₹ 5.93 - 9.59 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.64 - 8.96 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 6.5 - 8.31 Lakh *
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
₹ 6.7 - 11.58 Lakh *
View More
Mercedes Benz Gle Class Desktop
x
2020 Independence Day: Top 5 Cars Used By Prime Ministers And Presidents Of India
2020 Independence Day: Top 5 Cars Used By Prime Ministers And Presidents Of India
Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Spotted Testing In New Blue Shade
Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Spotted Testing In New Blue Shade
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Review
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Review
2020 Mahindra Thar Unveiled; Launch In October
2020 Mahindra Thar Unveiled; Launch In October
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities