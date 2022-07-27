Planning To Buy A Used Kia Sonet? Here Are Things You Need To Consider
- The Kia Sonet is a premium and feature packed SUV.
- You can get a used Sonet for Rs. 8.5 lakh to Rs. 14 lakh.
The Kia Sonet has been in the Indian market for a few years now, and right now it's one of the top-selling models in the subcompact SUV segment. Kia India sells over 6,000 to 7,000 units of the Sonet sub-4-metre SUV in India every month, and it's one of the more feature-rich SUVs you can buy under the Rs. 15 lakh segment. However, a brand new Sonet is a bit on the pricier side right now. So, if you are planning to get a Sonet, we suggest going for a pre-owned model but, before you start looking for one, here are some pros and cons you must consider.
The Kia Sonet is a handsome-looking SUV and comes with a tonne of smart features.
Pros
- The Kia Sonet is arguable one of the best-looking SUVs in the sub-4-metre space, and depending on the variant you'll get smart features like - LED headlamps, LED DRLs, sporty alloys, roof rails and LED taillamps and more.
- The Sonet also gets a tonne of premium creature comforts like - a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ventilated seats, air purifier with virus detection, wireless charger, Bose surround sound system, and more.
- The Sonet is a fully connected SUV and comes with Kia India's UVO Connect. The system gets 58 connected car tech features like - AI Voice Command, Voice assisted Sunroof control, and OTA map updates.
- The Sonet also comes with a great choice of engine options - a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor, a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel mill. Kia also offers 5 transmission choices with the Sonet - 5-speed MT, 6-speed iMT, 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT and 6-speed AT.
The fit and finish inside the cabin is supreme, and it's also quite feature rich, however, we wish it was a bit more spacious.
Cons
- The Kia Sonet is still relatively new in the market which means there will be fewer options in the used car space. Even if you get a good pre-owned Sonet, it won't really be cheap. We don't expect anything below Rs. 8.5 lakh.
- Most features like UVO Connect, wireless charger, air purifier, Bose surround sound system, ventilated seats are offered with the high-spec trim. So, if these are your priority, then you'll have much fewer options.
- The cabin of the Kia Sonet is a bit cramped, especially at the rear. In fact, we would say it is a 4-seater SUV because three average-sized adults cannot really sit comfortably in the second row of Sonet.