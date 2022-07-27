Planning To Buy A Used Kia Sonet? Here Are Things You Need To Consider

The Kia Sonet has been in the Indian market for a few years now, and right now it's one of the top-selling models in the subcompact SUV segment. Kia India sells over 6,000 to 7,000 units of the Sonet sub-4-metre SUV in India every month, and it's one of the more feature-rich SUVs you can buy under the Rs. 15 lakh segment. However, a brand new Sonet is a bit on the pricier side right now. So, if you are planning to get a Sonet, we suggest going for a pre-owned model but, before you start looking for one, here are some pros and cons you must consider.

The Kia Sonet is a handsome-looking SUV and comes with a tonne of smart features.

Pros

The Kia Sonet is arguable one of the best-looking SUVs in the sub-4-metre space, and depending on the variant you'll get smart features like - LED headlamps, LED DRLs, sporty alloys, roof rails and LED taillamps and more. The Sonet also gets a tonne of premium creature comforts like - a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ventilated seats, air purifier with virus detection, wireless charger, Bose surround sound system, and more. The Sonet is a fully connected SUV and comes with Kia India's UVO Connect. The system gets 58 connected car tech features like - AI Voice Command, Voice assisted Sunroof control, and OTA map updates. The Sonet also comes with a great choice of engine options - a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor, a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel mill. Kia also offers 5 transmission choices with the Sonet - 5-speed MT, 6-speed iMT, 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT and 6-speed AT.

The fit and finish inside the cabin is supreme, and it's also quite feature rich, however, we wish it was a bit more spacious.

Cons