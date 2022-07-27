  • Home
  • News
  • Planning To Buy A Used Kia Sonet? Here Are Things You Need To Consider

Planning To Buy A Used Kia Sonet? Here Are Things You Need To Consider

Planning to buy a used Kia Sonet? Here are some pros and cons you should consider before getting one.
authorBy Seshan Vijayraghvan
2 mins read
27-Jul-22 09:22 PM IST
Planning To Buy A Used Kia Sonet? Here Are Things You Need To Consider banner
Highlights
  • The Kia Sonet is a premium and feature packed SUV.
  • The Kia Sonet is a premium and feature packed SUV
  • You can get a used Sonet for Rs. 8.5 lakh to Rs. 14 lakh.

The Kia Sonet has been in the Indian market for a few years now, and right now it's one of the top-selling models in the subcompact SUV segment. Kia India sells over 6,000 to 7,000 units of the Sonet sub-4-metre SUV in India every month, and it's one of the more feature-rich SUVs you can buy under the Rs. 15 lakh segment. However, a brand new Sonet is a bit on the pricier side right now. So, if you are planning to get a Sonet, we suggest going for a pre-owned model but, before you start looking for one, here are some pros and cons you must consider.

Also Read: Kia Sonet Sales Cross 1.5 Lakh Unit Milestone 

The Kia Sonet is a handsome-looking SUV and comes with a tonne of smart features.

Pros

  1. The Kia Sonet is arguable one of the best-looking SUVs in the sub-4-metre space, and depending on the variant you'll get smart features like - LED headlamps, LED DRLs, sporty alloys, roof rails and LED taillamps and more.
  2. The Sonet also gets a tonne of premium creature comforts like - a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ventilated seats, air purifier with virus detection, wireless charger, Bose surround sound system, and more.
  3. The Sonet is a fully connected SUV and comes with Kia India's UVO Connect. The system gets 58 connected car tech features like - AI Voice Command, Voice assisted Sunroof control, and OTA map updates.
  4. The Sonet also comes with a great choice of engine options - a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor, a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel mill. Kia also offers 5 transmission choices with the Sonet - 5-speed MT, 6-speed iMT, 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT and 6-speed AT.

The fit and finish inside the cabin is supreme, and it's also quite feature rich, however, we wish it was a bit more spacious.

Cons

  1. The Kia Sonet is still relatively new in the market which means there will be fewer options in the used car space. Even if you get a good pre-owned Sonet, it won't really be cheap. We don't expect anything below Rs. 8.5 lakh.
  2. Most features like UVO Connect, wireless charger, air purifier, Bose surround sound system, ventilated seats are offered with the high-spec trim. So, if these are your priority, then you'll have much fewer options.
  3. The cabin of the Kia Sonet is a bit cramped, especially at the rear. In fact, we would say it is a 4-seater SUV because three average-sized adults cannot really sit comfortably in the second row of Sonet.

 

Related Articles
5 Things You Must Know If You Plan To Buy A Used Tata Altroz
5 Things You Must Know If You Plan To Buy A Used Tata Altroz
8 hours ago
SoftBank-backed tech unicorn Kavak expands in Middle East
SoftBank-backed tech unicorn Kavak expands in Middle East
9 hours ago
Diwali 2022: Top 7 Cars You Can Buy Under Rs. 10 Lakh This Festive Season
Diwali 2022: Top 7 Cars You Can Buy Under Rs. 10 Lakh This Festive Season
6 days ago
5 Things You Must Know If You Plan To Buy A Used 3rd Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift
5 Things You Must Know If You Plan To Buy A Used 3rd Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift
8 days ago

Top trending

1Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV
2Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra Scorpio-N
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Which one out of the two would you go for?