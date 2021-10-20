  • Home
  • News
  • Planning To Buy The BMW G 310 GS? Here Are The Pros And Cons

Planning To Buy The BMW G 310 GS? Here Are The Pros And Cons

If you're planning to buy the BMW G 310 GS, here's a look at its pros and cons, to help you in your buying decision.
authorBy Carandbike Team
20-Oct-21 10:07 AM IST
Planning To Buy The BMW G 310 GS? Here Are The Pros And Cons banner
Highlights
  • BMW G 310 GS is priced at Rs. 3 lakh (Ex-showroom)
  • 313 cc engine makes 33.5 bhp at 9,500 rpm, 28 Nm at 7,500 rpm
  • Ground clearance of 220 mm, kerb weight of 169.5 kg

The BMW G 310 GS has been designed as a versatile, everyday adventure bike both at home in traffic as well as perform flawlessly out in the open road, and over rough terrain. It's the smallest, entry-level adventure bike from BMW Motorrad in the venerable GS series, but the BMW G 310 GS is more of a touring bike, rather than an out and out off-road capable ADV. The BMW G 310 GS is powered by a 313 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, four-valve engine which makes maximum power of 33.5 bhp at 9,500 rpm and peak torque of 28 Nm at 7,500 rpm.

Also Read: BMW G 310 GS Vs KTM 390 Adventure Specifications Comparison

d1iqnvcg

The engine is capable of reaching a maximum speed of 143 kmph, with 0 to 50 kmph acceleration claimed at just 2.5 seconds. The 6-speed transmission gets a slipper clutch for precise actuation and smoother downshifts. Despite its more tarmac-friendly personality, the BMW G 310 GS does come with decent ground clearance and suspension travel. Kerb weight is 169.5 kg, while ground clearance is a good 220 mm, although actual off-road capability is somewhat limited by its suspension travel, with the 41 mm USD offering 180 mm travel, and the rear monoshock also offering 180 mm travel. Here's a look at the pros and cons of the BMW G 310 GS.

ksdvla9c

Both the BMW G 310 GS, and its twin, the BMW G 310 R, are offered with a standard 3-year/unlimited kiometres warranty

Also Read: Top 5 Highlights Of BMW G 310 GS

PROS

  1. The BMW G 310 GS looks well-finished and with new dual-tone colour schemes, it gets fresh appeal.
  2. The G 310 GS omes with a LED headlight, LED turn indicators and LED taillight for increased visibility in traffic.
  3. Clutch and handbrake levers come with adjustability.
  4. Decent engine performance, capable of reaching a maximum speed of 143 kmph, with 0 to 50 kmph acceleration claimed at just 2.5 seconds.
  5. Upright and comfortable riding position, yet light enough for easy maneuverability.

CONS

  1. Lack of traction control, or cornering ABS
  2. Lack of real off-road capability
  3. Priced from Rs. 3 lakh (Ex-showroom), the BMW G 310 GS is not exactly an affordable motorcycle.
  4. Expensive to maintain.
Related Articles
TVS Rolls Out 1,00,000th BMW 310 cc Motorcycle From Hosur Plant
TVS Rolls Out 1,00,000th BMW 310 cc Motorcycle From Hosur Plant
1 year ago
Bookings For 2022 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS Begin In India
Bookings For 2022 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS Begin In India
1 year ago
BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS Prices Increased By Rs. 10,000
BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS Prices Increased By Rs. 10,000
1 year ago
BMW G 310 GS: Top 2 Rivals
BMW G 310 GS: Top 2 Rivals
1 year ago

Top trending

1Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV
2Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra Scorpio-N
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

BMW Cars

View All

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Would you consider a used car as your first car purchase?