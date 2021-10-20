Planning To Buy The BMW G 310 GS? Here Are The Pros And Cons

The BMW G 310 GS has been designed as a versatile, everyday adventure bike both at home in traffic as well as perform flawlessly out in the open road, and over rough terrain. It's the smallest, entry-level adventure bike from BMW Motorrad in the venerable GS series, but the BMW G 310 GS is more of a touring bike, rather than an out and out off-road capable ADV. The BMW G 310 GS is powered by a 313 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, four-valve engine which makes maximum power of 33.5 bhp at 9,500 rpm and peak torque of 28 Nm at 7,500 rpm.

The engine is capable of reaching a maximum speed of 143 kmph, with 0 to 50 kmph acceleration claimed at just 2.5 seconds. The 6-speed transmission gets a slipper clutch for precise actuation and smoother downshifts. Despite its more tarmac-friendly personality, the BMW G 310 GS does come with decent ground clearance and suspension travel. Kerb weight is 169.5 kg, while ground clearance is a good 220 mm, although actual off-road capability is somewhat limited by its suspension travel, with the 41 mm USD offering 180 mm travel, and the rear monoshock also offering 180 mm travel. Here's a look at the pros and cons of the BMW G 310 GS.

Both the BMW G 310 GS, and its twin, the BMW G 310 R, are offered with a standard 3-year/unlimited kiometres warranty

PROS

The BMW G 310 GS looks well-finished and with new dual-tone colour schemes, it gets fresh appeal. The G 310 GS omes with a LED headlight, LED turn indicators and LED taillight for increased visibility in traffic. Clutch and handbrake levers come with adjustability. Decent engine performance, capable of reaching a maximum speed of 143 kmph, with 0 to 50 kmph acceleration claimed at just 2.5 seconds. Upright and comfortable riding position, yet light enough for easy maneuverability.

CONS