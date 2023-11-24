All-New Royal Enfield Himalayan vs Rivals: Price Comparison
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on November 24, 2023
Highlights
- Price of RE Himalayan start at Rs. 2.69 lakh (Introductory)
- Triumph Scrambler 400 X is priced at Rs. 2.63 lakh (ex-showroom)
- Prices of KTM 390 ADV range from Rs. 2.81 lakh to Rs. 3.62 lakh (ex-showroom)
The prices for the all-new Royal Enfield Himalayan are out. Introductory prices start at Rs. 2.69 lakh and go up to Rs. 2.84 lakh (ex-showroom). These prices will be revised after December 31, 2023. Now, the all-new Royal Enfield Himalayan has the Triumph Scrambler 400 X, the KTM 390 ADV and the BMW G 310 GS in its sights. So, let us tell you how the newest ADV from Royal Enfield stacks up against its rivals as far as pricing is concerned.
Also Read: All-New Royal Enfield Himalayan Launched In India
|Royal Enfield Himalayan
|Triumph Scrambler 400 X
|KTM 390 ADV
|BMW G 310 GS
|Rs. 2.69 lakh to Rs. 2.84 lakh
|Rs. 2.63 lakh
|Rs. 2.81 lakh to Rs. 3.62 lakh
|Rs. 3.30 lakh
*RE Himalayan prices are ex-showroom, Chennai. All other prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.
Royal Enfield Himalayan vs Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Royal Enfield vs Triumph! A few years ago, an RE motorcycle taking on a lesser priced Triumph would have been unthinkable, but that’s how times change. The base variant of the all-new Himalayan is Rs. 6,000 more than the Scrambler 400 X, which is offered in a single variant. Plus, the prices of the Himalayan go up to Rs. 2.84 lakh, which is offered in three variants, base, pass and summit. All three models are specced similarly, save for the difference in the colour scheme. But, the most important fact is that the prices of the new Himalayan are introductory. An increase in prices of the new Royal Enfield ADV might make for an advantage for its rivals, particularly the Triumph Scrambler 400 X. But, the fact that the RE gets more features than the Triumph, won’t be lost on customers either.
Also Read: Triumph Scrambler 400 X Review
Royal Enfield Himalayan vs KTM 390 Adventure
Now the KTM 390 Adventure is one sure-fire rival to the Royal Enfield Himalayan. With similar specifications and the Himalayan getting more features than ever, the competition is quite close. The price of the KTM 390 ADV X, the base variant is Rs. 2.81 lakh, similar to the top-spec model of the Himalayan. And the top-spec KTM 390 ADV SW is priced at a whopping Rs. 3.62 lakh, a full Rs. 78,000 more than top-spec Himalayan. That’s a significant price difference! Deciding between these two bikes will be a difficult decision.
Royal Enfield Himalayan vs BMW G 310 GS
The BMW G 310 GS has been around for a while, and it is among the best-selling models from BMW Motorrad in India. But over the years, it has seen significant price revisions and currently it retails for Rs. 3.30 lakh, which is around Rs. 46,000 more expensive than the top-spec Himalayan and Rs. 61,000 more than the base variant of the new RE ADV. Now, on paper, the Royal Enfield Himalayan gets more features, makes more power and torque and is significantly cheaper. Tough to bat for the BMW G 310 GS under these circumstances.
Needless to say, the Royal Enfield Himalayan has been priced sweetly and at least till the end of the year, it is going to be a steal. Bookings for the all-new RE Himalayan are now open as well.
