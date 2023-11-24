Login

All-New Royal Enfield Himalayan vs Rivals: Price Comparison

With the prices of the all-new Royal Enfield Himalayan out, here is how it stacks up against its rivals.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 24, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Price of RE Himalayan start at Rs. 2.69 lakh (Introductory)
  • Triumph Scrambler 400 X is priced at Rs. 2.63 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Prices of KTM 390 ADV range from Rs. 2.81 lakh to Rs. 3.62 lakh (ex-showroom)

The prices for the all-new Royal Enfield Himalayan are out. Introductory prices start at Rs. 2.69 lakh and go up to Rs. 2.84 lakh (ex-showroom). These prices will be revised after December 31, 2023. Now, the all-new Royal Enfield Himalayan has the Triumph Scrambler 400 X, the KTM 390 ADV and the BMW G 310 GS in its sights. So, let us tell you how the newest ADV from Royal Enfield stacks up against its rivals as far as pricing is concerned. 

Also Read: All-New Royal Enfield Himalayan Launched In India

Royal Enfield HimalayanTriumph Scrambler 400 XKTM 390 ADVBMW G 310 GS
Rs. 2.69 lakh to Rs. 2.84 lakh Rs. 2.63 lakhRs. 2.81 lakh to Rs. 3.62 lakh Rs. 3.30 lakh

*RE Himalayan prices are ex-showroom, Chennai. All other prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Royal Enfield Himalayan vs Triumph Scrambler 400 X

Royal Enfield vs Triumph! A few years ago, an RE motorcycle taking on a lesser priced Triumph would have been unthinkable, but that’s how times change. The base variant of the all-new Himalayan is Rs. 6,000 more than the Scrambler 400 X, which is offered in a single variant. Plus, the prices of the Himalayan go up to Rs. 2.84 lakh, which is offered in three variants, base, pass and summit. All three models are specced similarly, save for the difference in the colour scheme. But, the most important fact is that the prices of the new Himalayan are introductory. An increase in prices of the new Royal Enfield ADV might make for an advantage for its rivals, particularly the Triumph Scrambler 400 X. But, the fact that the RE gets more features than the Triumph, won’t be lost on customers either.

 

Also Read: Triumph Scrambler 400 X Review  

Royal Enfield Himalayan vs KTM 390 Adventure

Now the KTM 390 Adventure is one sure-fire rival to the Royal Enfield Himalayan. With similar specifications and the Himalayan getting more features than ever, the competition is quite close. The price of the KTM 390 ADV X, the base variant is Rs. 2.81 lakh, similar to the top-spec model of the Himalayan. And the top-spec KTM 390 ADV SW is priced at a whopping Rs. 3.62 lakh, a full Rs. 78,000 more than top-spec Himalayan. That’s a significant price difference! Deciding between these two bikes will be a difficult decision. 

Royal Enfield Himalayan vs BMW G 310 GS

The BMW G 310 GS has been around for a while, and it is among the best-selling models from BMW Motorrad in India. But over the years, it has seen significant price revisions and currently it retails for Rs. 3.30 lakh, which is around Rs. 46,000 more expensive than the top-spec Himalayan and Rs. 61,000 more than the base variant of the new RE ADV. Now, on paper, the Royal Enfield Himalayan gets more features, makes more power and torque and is significantly cheaper. Tough to bat for the BMW G 310 GS under these circumstances.

Needless to say, the Royal Enfield Himalayan has been priced sweetly and at least till the end of the year, it is going to be a steal. Bookings for the all-new RE Himalayan are now open as well. 

# Royal Enfield Himalayan 450# RE Himalayan# Himalayan# Royal Enfield bikes# Price Comparison# BMW G 310 GS# KTM 390 Adventure# Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 Hyundai Tucson
7.8
0
10
2018 Hyundai Tucson
49,032 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
₹ 32,786/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W
6.3
0
10
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
72,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 5.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
2022 Tata Nexon EV
20,156 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 19.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
2016 Toyota Camry
85,000 km
Hybrid
Automatic
₹ 17.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A6
2013 Audi A6
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 11.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
70,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 14, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 23, 2023

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Expected Price :

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Hyundai Ioniq 6
Hyundai Ioniq 6

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Upcoming Bikes

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Expected Price :

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

Expected Price :

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Expected Price :

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Yamaha MT-03
Yamaha MT-03

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

Expected Price :

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Emflux Motors One
Emflux Motors One

Expected Price :

₹ 5.5 - 6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 20, 2023

Suzuki SV 650
Suzuki SV 650

Expected Price :

₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 20, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 21, 2023

Yamaha XSR155
Yamaha XSR155

Expected Price :

₹ 1.35 - 1.45 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 22, 2023

Husqvarna Norden 901
Husqvarna Norden 901

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

All-New Royal Enfield Himalayan Launched; Prices Begin At Rs. 2.69 Lakh
All-New Royal Enfield Himalayan Launched; Prices Begin At Rs. 2.69 Lakh
c&b icon
By Preetam Bora
calendar-icon

-14597 second ago

The all-new Royal Enfield Himalayan is a completely new motorcycle with a new engine, new chassis, and new features and electronics.

New Porsche Panamera Debuts In China; Turbo PHEV Packs 670 BHP V8 And 90 KM Electric-Only Range
New Porsche Panamera Debuts In China; Turbo PHEV Packs 670 BHP V8 And 90 KM Electric-Only Range
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

-14045 second ago

Now in its third generation, the Panamera retains the design and shape of the outgoing model with evolutionary tweaks; adaptive air suspension among highlights.

Hyundai Motor India Launches Smart Care Clinic Campaign
Hyundai Motor India Launches Smart Care Clinic Campaign
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-7645 second ago

This campaign aims to emphasise the importance of regular maintenance for Hyundai cars.

MG Motor India Partners with Charge Zone to Expand EV Charging Network
MG Motor India Partners with Charge Zone to Expand EV Charging Network
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-7616 second ago

MG and Charge Zone plan to collaboratively establish charging stations in strategic locations, including highways, cities, and MG dealerships.

BMW R 12 nineT And R12 Revealed
BMW R 12 nineT And R12 Revealed
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-5327 second ago

The BMW R 12 and the R 12 nineT make their way into the company’s modern classic motorcycle portfolio. India launch could be on the cards as well.

Nissan To Build New Electric Leaf Crossover In The UK Alongside Next-Gen Qashqai & Juke Electric Crossovers
Nissan To Build New Electric Leaf Crossover In The UK Alongside Next-Gen Qashqai & Juke Electric Crossovers
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

30 minutes ago

Nissan will produce the next generation Leaf Electric crossover at the Sunderland plant in the UK, alongside the next all-electric Qashqai and Juke confirmed to arrive from the same plant

Ex-F1 Race Winner Robert Kubica Joins Ferrari AF Corse For 2024 WEC Season
Ex-F1 Race Winner Robert Kubica Joins Ferrari AF Corse For 2024 WEC Season
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

AF Corse, known for managing the factory 499Ps, confirmed Kubica's addition to its team roster for the upcoming season

Fewer New Range Rovers, Defenders Stolen Since 2022: JLR
Fewer New Range Rovers, Defenders Stolen Since 2022: JLR
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Just 0.07% of new Range Rovers and Range Rover Sports have been stolen, as per the carmaker.

Listed: Special Edition Cars Launched In The 2023 Festive Season
Listed: Special Edition Cars Launched In The 2023 Festive Season
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Special editions are gaining traction among buyers and carmakers have tried to make the most of this trend

Listed: Diesel-Automatic SUVs In India Under Rs 15 Lakh
Listed: Diesel-Automatic SUVs In India Under Rs 15 Lakh
c&b icon
By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

There isn’t a single diesel-powered car with an automatic that can be bought for less than Rs 10 lakh

Triumph Speed 400 And Scrambler 400 X Launched In Malaysia
Triumph Speed 400 And Scrambler 400 X Launched In Malaysia
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

22 hours ago

The made-in-India Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X have been launched in Malaysia with deliveries set to commence in few weeks

New Royal Enfield Himalayan Expected Price: How Much Will You Pay?
New Royal Enfield Himalayan Expected Price: How Much Will You Pay?
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 days ago

Prices for the new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will be announced on November 24, 2023.

Royal Enfield Adds New ‘Wingman’ Feature To Its Existing App
Royal Enfield Adds New ‘Wingman’ Feature To Its Existing App
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

7 days ago

Debuting with the Super Meteor 650, customers who book the motorcycle from today will get the 'Wingman' feature.

Actor Dayanand Shetty Of CID Fame Brings Home The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
Actor Dayanand Shetty Of CID Fame Brings Home The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

11 days ago

The actor of CID fame, shared a video of him taking delivery of the Super Meteor 650 on social media.

2024 KTM 390 Adventure Updated With Two New Colourways
2024 KTM 390 Adventure Updated With Two New Colourways
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

15 days ago

KTM has updated the 390 Adventure with two new colours, Adventure Orange and Adventure White.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • All-New Royal Enfield Himalayan vs Rivals: Price Comparison
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved