Top 5 Adventure Bikes Under Rs 5 Lakh

Are you looking for an adventure on a motorcycle? Here are the top five recommendations to consider under the 5 lakh
By Janak Sorap

1 mins read

31-Oct-23 02:44 PM IST

  • All-new Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 is due to be launched soon
  • KTM 390 Adventure is the offering in this price bracket
  • Hero Xpulse 200 4V is the most affordable option on the list

Office on weekdays and exploration on weekends is the current trend of modern motorcyclists to step out of the mundane work life. Motorcycles are the easiest way to freedom as it doesn’t require much planning to head out for a ride. With new machines being introduced in the market, we have listed down five adventure bikes under the 5 lakh (on-road) price bracket that are ideal for your daily office commute to clocking kilometres out on the highways on weekends.

KTM 390 Adventure

The KTM 390 Adventure is the most advanced and premium motorcycle that you can opt for which is equipped with lots of features and premium equipment. Not too long back, KTM introduced different variants of the motorcycle to better suit the requirements of potential buyers. Available in four variants, prices of the 390 Adventure start from Rs 3.40 lakh for the base variant, going up to Rs 4.31 lakh for the top-spec variant (on-road). Powering the motorcycle is a 373.27 cc, single-cylinder liquid-cooled motor that is rated to produce 42.9 bhp and 37 Nm and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. In its segment, owing to the price, features and power, the 390 Adventure is best suited for experienced motorcyclists.

 

BMW G 310 GS

Developed under the strategic partnership with TVS motor company, the BMW G 310 GS is the easy way to own an adventure motorcycle carrying the GS badge. The motorcycle might have been around for a while now but still looks appealing and up to date thanks to the recently introduced new colour schemes. The G 310 GS hits the sweet spot when it comes to power and weight management. The power is just about enough to commute as well as for good-spirited riding. Meanwhile, the manageable kerb weight and compact dimensions are perfect for zipping through traffic or while offroading. Another highlight worth mentioning about the G 310 GS is its suspension which works like a charm in ironing out bad roads with finesse. The bike is powered by a 313 cc single-cylinder reverse-inclined mill that is capable of putting out 33.52 bhp and 28 Nm and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The G 310 GS is ideal for novice to experienced riders and is a very capable machine. The motorcycle is priced at Rs 3.85 lakh (on-road).

 

Hero Xpulse 200 4V

The successor to the Impulse, the Xpulse 200 4V is the easiest and the most affordable way to own a proper adventure-focused motorcycle in the market. The motorcycle is the lightest here, and also the least powerful one, but if you aim to go off-roading, the Xpulse is the best recommended bike thanks to its no-frills construction. It is decently equipped with tech that includes an LED headlamp, Bluetooth-enabled instrumentation and three ABS settings. Weighing 159 kg and a ground clearance of 220 mm, it is very easy to plonk this motorcycle where roads don’t exist. The Xpulse 200V is powered by a 199.6 cc oil-cooled single-pot mill with a 4-valve head that is tuned to produce 18.9 bhp and 17.35 Nm, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Hero offers the Xpulse 200 4V in two variants, standard and Pro priced at Rs 1.73 lakh and 1.86 lakh (both on-road), respectively.

 

Yezdi Adventure

If retro is your thing, then the Yezdi Adventure can be your pick of the lot. Yes, it has an uncanny resemblance to the outgoing Royal Enfield Himalayan, but the Adventure from Yezdi has its character and vibe. The bike has a very rugged look with boxy proportions with a utilitarian design. The brand offers the motorcycle in three colour options to choose from and gets some interesting features like an adjustable windscreen, good ground clearance and a Bluetooth-enabled instrument console. The Adventure is the most expensive Yezdi one can buy in the portfolio. The motorcycle is powered by a 334 cc liquid-cooled motor that churns out 29.89 bhp and 29.84 Nm and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Yezdi has priced the Adventure at Rs 2.56 lakh to 2.71 lakh (both on-road), depending on the livery.

 

Royal Enfield Himalayan 452

Save the best for the last? Or is it too early to say that yet? Royal Enfield will soon be launching the all-new Himalayan 452 that will replace the current Himalayan 411. The new Himalayan has been built from the ground up featuring an all-new chassis, powertrain and a fresh bag of features and kit. It will be lighter than before, more powerful, more capable and better equipped. The motorcycle is likely to be offered in more than one variant, one of which will come with cross-spoked wheels fitted with tubeless tyres. The bike will feature a new full digital instrumentation with Bluetooth connectivity and LED lighting all around. Powering the new Himalayan will be a brand new 452cc liquid-cooled mill that is said to produce about 39.57 bhp and around 40-45 Nm of peak torque, and come mated to a 6-speed gearbox for the first time. It is also the first Royal Enfield motorcycle to feature liquid cooling. While specs are to be officially revealed soon, expect Royal Enfield to price the new Himalayan 452 around the ballpark of Rs 2.5-2.6 lakh (ex-showroom).

# Top 5 adventure motorcycles# Royal Enfield Himalayan 452# KTM 390 Adventure# Yezdi Adventure# Hero Xpulse 200 4V# BMW G 310 GS
