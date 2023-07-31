BMW Motorrad Updates Its 310 Range In India

BMW Motorrad India has introduced the 2024 editions of its 310 range that consists of the G 310 RR, G 310 GS and G 310 R motorcycles introducing new paint schemes to the existing options. The G 310 RR receives a subtle cosmetic update in the form of a new paint scheme Cosmic Black. The colour scheme is accompanied by a BMW livery written in Black against a silver background. The existing Style Sport variant continues to be on offer which features a combination of Blue, White, Red, and Black colours. Meanwhile, the G 310 GS can now be opted for in the new Racing Red livery and the naked G 310 R in the attractive Style Sport livery.

On the mechanical front, all three motorcycles are powered by the same 313cc, single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that produces 34 bhp and 27 Nm of torque, mated to a six-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch. All three bike feature LED illumination (G 310 RR get a Bi-LED setup), a fully digital console, and riding modes depending on the model. Its hardware setup includes USD front forks and a monoshock, accompanied by single front and rear discs featuring dual-channel ABS. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch alloy wheels on the G 310 RR and G 310 R, while the G 310 GS gets a 19-17-inch setup.

While the G 310 R is the naked streetbike with a minimalistic look, the G 310 RR is the faired version of the same featuring a more aggressive stance and more features. The third is the G 310 GS, an adventure off-roaded that draws its inspiration from the mighty GS bikes in the BMW Motorrad's motorcycle lineup.

Written by: Ronit Agarwal