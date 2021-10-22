Planning To Buy The Citroen C5 Aircross? Pros And Cons

Citroen finally launched the C5 Aircross in the country earlier this year and it promised a car that was extremely handsome, feature rich as also comfortable. The mid-size SUV comes as Completely Knocked Down (CKD) kit and is locally assembled at the carmaker's facility in Tamil Nadu. The SUV will be available in four body colours and three bi-tone roof options, which includes Pearl White, Cumulus Grey, Tijuca Blue, Perla Nera Black, Pearl White with black roof, Cumulus Grey with black roof and Tijuca Blue with black roof. So this is a good option to buy if you compare it to the likes of the Jeep Compass. Here are the pros and cons of the C5 Aircross.

The Citroen C5 Aircross is locally assembled at the carmaker's facility in Tamil Nadu.

PROS

The C5 Aircross gets a signature-style grille with a matte black finish and brand emblems finished in chrome enhancing the aesthetic appeal. It also features LED vision projector headlamps with LED DRLs, front fog lamps, dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED side indicators, side body and wheel arch cladding, rugged rear bumper, integrated spoiler, rear fog lamps, LED high-mounted stop lamp, wraparound LED taillights. The SUV gets 12.3 Inch TFT instrument display, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Mirror Screen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, panoramic sunroof, alloy foot pedals, six-speaker audio system. As for features, the SUV comes loaded with features like dual-zone climate control, steering mounted audio & phone controls, steel front Citroen embossed sill scuff plates, push start-stop button, electric tailgate, electrically adjustable driver seat, cruise control with speed limiter, and more. It comes equipped with six airbags, ESP, Hill Descent Control, Hill Start Assist, Traction Control, and Blind Spot Information System (BLIS). With 175 bhp on offer, the Citroen C5 Aircross's diesel engine returns a fuel economy figure of 18.6 kmpl which is very good for a car this size. The Citroen C5 Aircross mid-size SUV comes as a Completely Knocked Down (CKD) kit.

CONS