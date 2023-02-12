PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates 246 Km Stretch Of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi on Sunday, February 12, 2023, inaugurated the first 246 km stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway running from the National Capital up to Lalsot in Rajasthan. Aside from the inauguration, Modi also laid the foundation stones for a further 247 km of national highways one of which would connect the city of Jaipur to the expressway with a second extending towards the Ambala- Kotputli corridor providing a route for traffic from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir to join the expressway.

The 246 km Delhi – Dausa – Dausa – Lalsot section of the expressway has been completed at a cost of Rs 12,150 crore and reduces travel times between Jaipur and Delhi from 5 hours to around 3.5 hours.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is set to become the longest expressway in the world with a total length stretching 1,386 km when complete. Once fully operational, it promises to reduce travel time between Delhi & Mumbai by half, from the present almost 24 hours to 12 hours. It will also help reduce the road distance between the country’s two biggest cities by almost 200 km. In Delhi, it will begin on the DND flyway near Noida and end at JNPT, Panvel in Navi Mumbai.

Speaking on the expressway Modi said that the route would bring great benefits to the states it passed through as well as help promote tourism and boost economic activity. The expressway will also serve to link 93 PM Gati Shakti Economic Nodes, 13 Ports, 8 Major Airports and 8 multi-modal logistics parks.

Image Source: PIB, Nitin Gadkari Twitter