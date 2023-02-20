Slow Moving Vehicles Prohibited From Using New Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Report

The National Highway Authority of India has barred the plying of two-wheelers, three-wheelers and tractors on the new Delhi-Mumbai Expressway owing to safety concerns. In a notification, the NHAI said that high-speed traffic could pose a risk to certain classes of comparatively slow-moving vehicles.



Also Read: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates 246 Km Stretch Of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway



"The movement of high-speed vehicles may pose risk to the safety of certain classes of comparatively slow-moving vehicles e.g. two-wheelers, three-wheelers and other slow-moving vehicles like non-motorised vehicles, agricultural tractors (with or without trailers) due to their vulnerability and associated speed differentials and compromise the road safety aspects," the NHAI said in its notification.



The new expressway, the first phase of which was inaugurated on February 12, has been developed as a high-speed corridor with speeds going up to 120 kmph. The NHAI said that it would ensure the monitoring of vehicles entering the expressway as well as stationing security officers at entry points to prevent the plying of unauthorised vehicles on the road.

Also Read: Sixth-Gen Hyundai Verna Revealed In Design Sketches

The notification comes following reports of accidents on the new expressway due to the plying of slow moving vehicles.



The Delhi-Mumbai expressway will become India’s longest expressway once completed with a total length of 1,386 km. It would reduce travel time between the two cities by as much as 50 percent when completed by end of 2024 and provide a new economic corridor for the transport of goods and connecting cities with major ports and airports.

With inputs from IANS