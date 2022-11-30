Polestar 6 Is Being Designed As A Porsche 911 Rival

The Porsche 911 is a motoring icon because of its unique rear engine and driving dynamics which makes it the ultimate driver’s car. But this driver-centric flavour many believe cannot be translated to an electric power train as it lacks driver involvement. Porsche on some level has achieved this success with the Taycan EV, but now it seems like Volvo and Geely-backed Polestar is coming for its lunch.

Polestar has been developing the Polestar 6 for a while and its debut is expected to be at least 4 years away. However, the two-door sports coupe is being developed as a Porsche 911 rival. It should be noted that Porsche will not be sitting on its heels and by 2026, it will likely have an electric 911 of its own.

Polestar’s product planning manager in Australia, Edward Trinh has revealed that the team is very serious about making the vehicle handle well and could even have a trick suspension like an aluminium bonded unibody similar to a McLaren supercar.

“Speaking to the R&D team, we got a bit of insider information from the head of vehicle dynamics for this vehicle [that] they’re looking [into] trick suspension systems. They’re incredibly serious about it. It needs to handle. Vehicle dynamics is our background, we don’t forget about that heritage,” Trinh said.

The Polestar 6 is expected to have 871 bhp and 900-newton meters of torque which should make it rapid, but not as quick as say something like a Tesla Model S Plaid or Lucid Air Dream Edition. While doing so, it is also targeting 600 km of range as per the WLTP standard which will take it beyond what the Porsche Taycan can offer. The 100 kWh battery pack will also manage 80 per cent charge in just 20 minutes.

The first 500 Polestar 6 LA Concept edition models have already been reserved and they will feature sky blue paint, a custom wheel design and a light interior. The variants that will come in post will have more visual options.