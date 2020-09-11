Porsche 911 Carrera S Aero Kit Unveiled

The Porsche 911 Carrera has gotten even sexier now. The new aero kit not only adds to its aesthetics and sporty demeanour but also gives it a slightly bigger rear wing for better downforce and better driving dynamics. Now it won't be that easy for you to identify one on the road and you might easily confuse it with the regular iteration. But to recognise one, you just need to focus on the black elements on the outside like the 22-inch black finished alloy wheels and the black painted rear wing.

Also Read: Porsche 718 Spyder And Cayman GT4 Now Available With Automatic Transmission

The seat and door trim leather too get blue stitching and inserts on the panels.

Similarly on the inside as well you get body colour accents on the air-con vents and inserts on the dash and central console. The seat and door trim leather too get blue stitching and inserts on the panels. Just like the regular 911, the cabin comes with a 10.9-inch touchscreen display, comprehensive connectivity and innovative assistance systems, such as the Porsche Wet Mode that ensures even safer handling and Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) among others.

Also Read: 2021 Porsche Panamera Facelift Unveiled

It gets a bigger rear wing for improved downforce.

Under the hood it gets the same same 3.0-litre, six-cylinder boxer engine that is tuned to generate around 380 bhp, 15 bhp more power output than its predecessor. The transmission duties are handled by the new eight-speed dual-clutch transmission (PDK), which enables the 911 Carrera Coupe to do a 0-100 kmph sprint in 4.2 seconds, with a top speed of 293 kmph. Porsche also offers an optional Sport Chrono Package that shaves a further 0.2 seconds off the sprint time. While the Porsche 911 Carrera S with the Aero Kit is on offer in the global markets, we still have no confirmation about it being offered in India as well.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.