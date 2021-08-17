Porsche Could Showcase Boxster EV Concept At 2021 IAA

At the fabled IAA Mobility conference in Munich which starts on September 6, Porsche is hinting at the unveiling of a concept electric car that could be the electric avatar of the iconic Boxster roadster. The teaser image has headlights that are similar to those of the Porsche Taycan which could be a hint towards an electric powertrain. Porsche has left some more nuggets which lead us to believe that this could be an EV. There are also turn signals, located under the headlights and towards the centre of the hod which means this could be a pretty short hood, which is another telltale sign that this is an EV.

"At @iaamobility, #Porsche is looking to the future, celebrating the world premiere of a future-oriented concept study on 6 September - live on http://newsroom.porsche.com," Porsche tweeted.

If not the Boxster EV, it could be the Macan EV, but some of the details shared aren't in line with what is expected of the Macan EV. This is not the first time Porsche has shared a concept of a Boxster based electric car. In 2011, it had the Boxster E concept which had an all-wheel-drive and electric powertrain.

Last year Porsche also said that it was developing a new platform for electric cars which would debut with the Macan. The Taycan has been lauded for being the most driver-centric electric car with better driving dynamics and fit and finish than a Tesla.

The Taycan has been a huge success for Porsche

Recently Porsche also sold Bugatti to Rimac which formed a JV to take over the French brand. Porsche has a major stake in Rimac which is also an important supplier for the Taycan and co-owns Bugatti with it.

Regardless of what happens, it will be interesting to see what Porsche releases eventually. At the IAA conference, even the Daimler group is expected to launch a bunch of EVs.