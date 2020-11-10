Porsche's Second Episode Of The "Unseen" Displays A Mysterious Teaser

Social media platforms are one of the most engaging mediums to interact especially in these COVID times and the folks at Porsche are very prudently using it to get all the attention. The company have started a new online campaign which is called "Porsche Unseen" and the name makes it obvious, they are releasing teasers of cars that were designed or sketched but never saw the light of the day. And the latest image is of a race car that looks simply gorgeous.

Porsche said that it's a track only model and was developed for the Privateer teams.

The first episode of the teaser campaign was of a darkened rear quarter view of a race car that reminds you of sports cars from 1950s. In fact, a subtle detail- the little rebel license plate is a straight lift from 550 Spyder. The second episode is out now and shows something more modern. Without revealing many details, Porsche said that it's a track only model and was developed for the Privateer teams, and is based on a Le Mans wining race car.

The humongous rear fenders likely take inspiration from the 935 or Moby Dick, which won Le Mans in 1979. However, we are not very sure as it could also be based on the 911 GT1 that won the Le Mans in 1988. The teasers seem to be a modern-day interpretation of vehicles that never made it to production. The cars showcased in the images are based on Porsche's recent design language. Porsche has confirmed that more teasers are coming our way and the teaser campaign will continue for 10 more days.

