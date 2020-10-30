2021 Porsche Cayenne Updated With A Bigger Battery Pack

The Porsche Taycan sets the bar high in technology when it comes to electrification. And now, other models in the Porsche family are benefitting from it. All Porsche models will have at least one electrified variant in the near future and majority of them are expected to be more capable plug-in hybrids where the electric powertrain works simultaneously and has a bigger role, rather than mild hybrids that support the petrol engine at low revs. This process of electrification has started and Porsche is updating the Cayenne hybrid with a bigger battery pack for 2021.

Power output though remains unchanged on the 2021 Cayenne E-Hybrid at 449 bhp

Both the Cayenne E-Hybrid and the Turbo S E-Hybrid were ealier equipped with a 14.1-kilowatt-hour battery capacity. They now move to a 17.9-kWh battery pack. It's the same update that the carmaker gave to the Panamera hybrid too. The new battery pack is expected to improve the drive range in the Cayenne as well. The Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid gets the same 3.0-litre, turbocharged V6 engine as before while the Turbo S variant gets the 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 mill. Power output for both remains unchanged at 449 bhp and 661 bhp, respectively. The standard Sport Chrono Package has also been updated. Earlier, the battery used to get charged slowly. But the battery pack allows full recuperation to be available at all times.

In terms of design, the 2021 Porsche Cayenne remains unchanged though. So it is exactly same to look at and even on the inside you get to see a completely familiar cabin with similar materials and creature comforts.

