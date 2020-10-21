2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Unveiled

The Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid trim has been unveiled in the US market and this is the most powerful variant in Porsche's line-up. The 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine in the Porsche Panamera is coupled with a 132 bhp electric motor and the petrol engine itself churns out 612 bhp. In combination the powertrain puts out 680 bhp and is mated to an eight-speed PDK automatic transmission. The 2.9-litre V6 engine in the Porsche Panamera 4 E Hybrid is also paired with an electric motor and both variants use a 17.9 kWh battery pack. The Panamera 4S E-Hybrid puts out 437 bhp in combination.

The car can clock 200 kmph from standstill in an impressive 10.9 seconds.

The Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid will also be offered in Executive and Sport Turismo (Wagon) body styles. Both variants can clock triple digit speeds 3.0 seconds, while the Executive can do so in 3.1 seconds and all variants are 0.2 seconds quicker to triple digit speeds as compared to the predecessors. The car can clock 200 kmph in an impressive 10.9 seconds while its top-speed is limited to 315 kmph.

Three new 20- and 21-inch wheels and two new exterior colours are also on offer.

Porsche has also made some revisions to the design of the S E-Hybrid and it gets the full-width LED strip at the rear. That said, the Turbo S E-Hybrid gets dual C-shaped turbo front light housings paired with larger side air curtains. Three new 20- and 21-inch wheels and two new exterior colours are also on offer. The Porsche communication management (PCM) and Porsche Active Management System (PASM) are also part of the package.

