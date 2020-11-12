New Cars and Bikes in India
Porsche Reveals 3 Unreleased Concept Cars As Part Of 'Porsche Unseen' Project

Under the 'Porsche Unseen' project the company has released design studies of some never-before-seen concept cars like - Le Mans car-inspired Porsche 919 Street, Porsche Vision Spyder, and Porsche vision "Renndienst",

'Porsche Unseen' covers the company's design studies and concept from 2005 to 2019 expand View Photos
'Porsche Unseen' covers the company's design studies and concept from 2005 to 2019

Highlights

  • Porsche has released some unreleased design studies with Porsche Unseen
  • The company has showcased unseen 3 concept cars
  • There is 2017 Le Mans car-inspired Porsche 919 Street as well

German luxury sport car maker, Porsche has recently released some new design studies, which give us a glimpse of three never-before-seen concept cars. Aptly named as 'Porsche Unseen' the new project covers the company's design studies from 2005 to 2019, which includes about 15 different cars, worked upon by Porsche's Chief Designer Michael Mauer. Out of these, Porsche has now released details about three concept cars that stand out - a (2017) Le Mans car-inspired Porsche 919 Street, the (2019) Porsche Vision Spyder that reminds us of the 550-1500 RS Spyder from 1954, and the (2018) Porsche vision "Renndienst" 6-seated van concept.

Also Read: Porsche's Second Episode Of The "Unseen" Displays A Mysterious Teaser

Porsche's design studio is located in Weissach, Germany and the company's design head, Michael Mauer, Vice President Style Porsche, calls it the epicentre of the company. It houses more than 120 designers, experts for interior, exterior, colours and materials, model builders, modellers and study engineers work in the Porsche Design Studio. Describing the design process, Mauer says, "When it comes to the visions we develop, it is not about bringing every car onto the road. Instead, it is more a question of establishing creative space and a relationship with the future." Porsche says that the higher-level goal for it is to combine the Porsche design DNA with state-of-the-art vehicle engineering. And here are some examples.

d3belhb8

The LMP1 racecar-inspired Porsche 919 Street was developed in 2017 features a carbon monocoque chassis and hybrid powertrain

Porsche 919 Street

The Porsche 919 Street, made in 2017, is a 1:1 model was developed based on the technology used in the Porsche 919 Hybrid. With this, the company aimed to make the exhilarating driving experience of the LMP1 race car available for amateur drivers. The 919 Street comes with a carbon monocoque chassis with a sculpted outer shell and it's powered by an 888 bhp hybrid racing drivetrain, which was used in the Porsche 919 that has bagged several victories at Le Mans 24 Hour race. The concept car also shared its dimensions and wheelbase with the original Le Mans race car.

Newsbeep

Also Read: Porsche Worldwide Sales Drop By 5% In 9 Months

Porsche Vision Spyder

8geglcbc

The livery and paint job on the Porsche Vision Spyder reminds us of James Dean's 550 Spyder

The Porsche Vision Spyder concept, developed in 2019, is a 1:1 hard model, and it harks back to the Porsche 550-1500 RS Spyder from 1954. In fact, the livery and paint job on the car reminds us of James Dean's 550 Spyder, however, instead of 130, we see 131 on this roadster concept. The car comes with a spartan, pruritic cockpit, along with a characteristic radiator grille, a mid-engine construction, red graphic elements and fins at the rear. Porsche says that this study was intended to further develop the design identity of Porsche and provide a pool of ideas for future details - for example, the ultra-modern roll bar.

Porsche Vision "Renndienst"

iltg7764

The Porsche vision "Renndienst" is Porsche's interpretation of a family-friendly concept van for up to six people

0 Comments

The Porsche vision "Renndienst" from 2018 is a 1:1 scale hard model, and it is the Stuttgart-based sports car maker's interpretation of a family-friendly concept van for up to six people. The design looks like a futuristic "space shuttle" and the idea for this study was to show how the Porsche design DNA with its characteristic surface modelling can be transferred to an unknown vehicle segment for the brand. Porsche says that the inside, the occupants will get a comfortable and modular travel cabin, while the driver will sit in a centrally positioned driver's seat. It will feature an all-electric drivetrain that will be located in the underbody.

