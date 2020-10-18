New Cars and Bikes in India
Porsche Worldwide Sales Drop By 5% In 9 Months

The iconic Porsche 911 was especially popular with deliveries of 25,400 units, one percent more than in the previous year.

China continues to be the largest single market for Porsche in terms of volume expand View Photos
China continues to be the largest single market for Porsche in terms of volume

In the first three quarters of 2020, Porsche delivered 191,547 vehicles to customers worldwide. Compared to the same period in the previous year, this was a reduction of five percent. China continues to be the largest single market for Porsche in terms of volume, accounting for 62,823 vehicles from January through September. Positive trends are also evident in Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East as a whole: with 87,030 vehicle deliveries, the sports car manufacturer achieved a slight increase of one percent year-on-year. Customers in the US received 39,734 vehicles. In Europe, Porsche delivered 55,483 sports cars between January and September.

nfo7bkag

In Europe, Porsche delivered 55,483 sports cars between January and September.

In terms of models, the Cayenne continued to lead demand: 64,299 units went to customers in the first nine months. The continued popularity of the Coupé model contributed to an increase of deliveries by four percent compared to the previous year. In addition, the iconic Porsche 911 was especially popular with deliveries of 25,400 units, one percent more than in the previous year. The Macan saw 55,124 vehicle deliveries. In the first three quarters, 10,944 customers worldwide received the all-electric Taycan.

0 Comments

Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG said, "Porsche is demonstrating resilience in the face of the coronavirus crises. Thanks to a fresh, updated product portfolio, we have been able to keep the decline in deliveries to a moderate level. The Chinese market has recovered quickly after the lockdown, and demand in other markets is also showing significant growth once again - all of which has contributed to achieving this result."

