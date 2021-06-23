  • Home
The Volkswagen Taigun SUV will be built on the company's locally developed MQB A0 IN platform, which will also underpin the Skoda Kushaq that is slated to go on sale next week.
authorBy Charanpreet Singh
23-Jun-21 08:06 PM IST
Production-Ready Volkswagen Taigun SUV Spotted Testing banner
Highlights
  • The Taigun will be based on all-new MQB A0 IN platform
  • The VW Taigun SUV will be manufactured at the company's Chakan facility
  • The VW Taigun compact SUV was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo

The upcoming Taigun SUV will be the next big thing from Volkswagen for India, which is expected to go on sale in the coming months. The automaker has been readying the 5-seater SUV for quite some time now. The Taigun now seems to be entering the final stage of road testing, as the test mule was recently spotted near Mumbai in a production-ready avatar without any camouflage. We have already seen a host of spy shots of the SUV in the past few months. Last month, a left-hand-drive Taigun was spotted at a police check-post near on the Mumbai-Satara stretch.

Also Read: Volkswagen Aims To Double Its Used Car Sales To 20,000 Units In 2021​

j78pc1u

The recently spotted Volkswagen Taigun SUV looks production ready

Earlier this month, we had reported that select Volkswagen dealers are accepting unofficial bookings for a token amount of Rs. 25,000. Some of the dealers we spoke to have also told us the SUV will be launched in the country around August or September 2021. In fact, the SUV is already listed on the official website as the carmaker is collecting online enquiries.

Also Read: Volkswagen Virtus Review: 1.0 TSI And 1.5 TSI Automatics Driven

The Taigun SUV will be built on Volkswagen's locally developed MQB A0 IN platform, which will also underpin the Skoda Kushaq that is slated to go on sale next week. Visually, the SUV gets a dual-slat chrome-finished front grille, LED matrix headlamps with LED DRLs, fog lamps, beefy cladded bumper, faux skid plate, sporty 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and more. At the rear, the SUV gets C-shaped LED taillights connected by a large LED light bar that adds to the premium design, with the centrally positioned Taigun lettering.

2kl3qc9k

The Volkswagen Taigun gets a dual-tone cabin with premium styling and creature comforts

On the inside, the Taigun gets a dual-tone black and grey colour treatment with faux leather upholstery. It comes equipped with a 10-inch infotainment display, a multi-functional flat-bottom steering wheel, pair of USB charging ports, a 12V charging socket, an engine start-stop button, automatic AC with touch control, electric sunroof and more.

Also Read: Volkswagen India To Expand Sales Network To 150 Touchpoints By The End Of 2021​

0comaloo

The Volkswagen Taigun will come with a pair of two turbocharged petrol engines - 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI

As for mechanicals, the Taigun SUV will come with two turbocharged petrol engines - 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI. The former is tuned to make 113 bhp and 175 Nm of torque, and it comes mated to a 6-speed manual and an optional 6-speed automatic transmission. The latter is borrowed from the T-Roc, which is tuned to churn out 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. It will be available with a 6-speed manual and a 7-Speed DSG.

Source

