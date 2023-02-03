Radical SR10 XXR Unveiled

Radical Motorsport, a UK-based producer of race cars has launched a more souped-up version of their already popular SR10 sports car called the SR10 XXR. The Radical SR10 turned a lot of heads when it was first launched in 2020. Even though not street legal, the car emerged as a dominant figure when it came to setting lap times on the track, and eventually turned out to be one of the firm’s most successful models. The SR10 XXR will feature aerodynamic upgrades along with improvements in performance over the standard model. The company has stated that the car is available to order now.

The new XXR will feature an LMP-style central fin behind the driver along with vented fenders that seek to improve downforce as well as brake cooling. The car also gets new lightweight wheels and DRLs. Customers can also opt for the carbon fibre package that will see the car’s front splitter and rear diffuser finished in carbon fibre in order to reduce even more weight. The car comes with racing- cockpit-like interiors with its steering wheel consisting of an inbuilt LCD display along with additional driver’s controls that include multiple engine and gearbox mapping options.

The car is powered by a 2.3 Litre turbocharged inline-4 Ford engine that produces 425 bhp & 515 Nm of torque. While this may not seem like a whole lot for a car of this calibre on paper, we have to take into note that the car weighs only a remarkable 725 kg and has a staggering power-to-weight ratio of just 1.7 which is lower than most supercars of this era. This engine features forged pistons, connecting rods and comes with a custom Garett turbocharger as standard. The car also comes with a High- flow-racing exhaust system. The engine is mated to a GT-3 derived 6-speed transmission. All these fancy features help the car in attaining 0 to 100 kmph times of just 2.4 seconds.

Radical has also stated that they will offer the XXR evolution package to interested customers who already own the standard SR10. This package will provide the standard SR10 model with upgraded cooling, new wheels, and the optional carbon aero bits. The car is available to order now through the company’s dealer network which currently includes 30 dealers in 20 countries. The manufacturer hasn’t provided any official information about the pricing of the car yet, but it will be announced soon as production is expected to start by spring.