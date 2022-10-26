Red Bull F1 Future Secured By Mateschitz Says Horner

Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner has revealed that despite the death of Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz, the future of the F1 team is secure. Mateschitz who was the prime proponent of the F1 project since the mid-2000s passed away over the weekend at the age of 78 from what many believe to be a struggle with cancer.

In 2020, when Honda announced that it was leaving F1, Horner secured permission from the Red Bull founder to create a new division which is called Red Bull Powertrains. Since the acquisition of the Jaguar and Minardi F1 teams which have become the Red Bull and AlphaTauri F1 teams, backed by Red Bull, it never made its own engines.

The main Red Bull F1 team though largely enjoyed a work status first with Renault, and then with Honda. But now with the creation of this division and investment that allows it to make its own engines, Horner believes the future of the team is secure despite the death of its founder.

Horner revealed that Mateschitz had been deeply involved with the creation of Red Bull Powertrains. It was the investment provided by him that allowed Red Bull to nab talent from Mercedes which has been the benchmark engine manufacturer in the turbo-hybrid era of F1. Its relationship with Honda has also allowed Max Verstappen to win two World titles and give it wiggle room to develop its own engine for the next F1 engine formula which will get activated in 2026.

It is believed that his ill-health was critical in the breakdown of talks between Porsche and Red Bull. Porsche was interested in partnering and acquiring 50 per cent of the Red Bull F1 operation to enter F1. But when Mateschitz’s health deteriorated, it is believed Red Bull F1 management led by Horner closed the door on the deal as they weren’t willing to be dictated by the Volkswagen group board for F1 decisions. They only offered an engine branding deal to Porsche, something that Red Bull had with Tag Heuer.