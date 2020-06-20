Renault Captur Removed From The Company's India Website

The Renault Captur, the French carmaker's flagship product in India, has been removed from the company's website. The Captur was the only Renault model that had not made the shift to the new, stringent BS6 emission regulations, and it being removed from the carmaker's website could mean that the car has either been discontinued. Another possibility is that Renault might consider bringing in a facelifted version of the car with a BS6 engine later. We have reached out to Renault India for an official comment on this, however, we are still awaiting a reply from the company.

Also Read: 2020 Renault Captur Unveiled For Europe

Renault Captur 9.5 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The India-spec Renault Captur is based on the Duster's B0 platform and is bigger than its global counterparts

The Renault Captur was launched in India a few years ago, in November 2017, and unlike its global counterparts, the India-spec model was built on the same B0 platform as the Duster. In fact, the India-spec Captur was bigger and also came with a few cosmetic changes. However, the crossover failed to impress the Indian car buyers and remained one of the low performers in Renault India's line-up. Furthermore, with models like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Hector, and even the Nissan Kicks in the compact SUV space, the Captur came down to double digits sales by mid-2019. In fact, to boost sales, in November 2019, the company was offering a cash discount of ₹ 3 lakh on the Renault Captur.

Also Read: Renault Offers Cash Discounts Of ₹ 3 Lakh On The Captur SUV

The Renault Captur was the only model in the company's line-up that did not make the shift to the BS6 emission standards

Also Read: Renault Captur Review

In fact, since its launch in India, Renault has only sold 6,618 units of the Captur with an average of fewer than 300 units a month. Plus, with the BS6 transition and the coronavirus lockdown, Renault India did not sell a single unit of the Captur in 2020. So, the possibility of Renault discounting the Captur for the Indian market certainly makes more sense. Currently, the carmaker is working on its first sub-compact SUV for the Indian market based on Renault-Nissan's CMF-A+ modular platform, which also underpins the company's top-seller, Triber.

Also Read: Renault Captur Petrol Review

The India-spec Renault Captur was launched with a 1.5-litre petrol engine offering 104 bhp and 142 Nm of peak torque and a 1.5-litre diesel engine tuned to make 108 bhp and 240 Nm of peak torque. While the former came with a 5-speed manual gearbox, the oil burner was mated to a 6-speed manual transmission, with no automatic option for either model.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.