Renault India Commences Sale Of Kiger Subcompact SUV; Delivers More Than 1,100 Units On Day One

Deliveries of the new Renault Kiger have officially commenced in India from today, March 3, 2021. On day one more than 1100 units of the Renault Kiger were delivered across India.

Seshan Vijayraghvan By  Seshan Vijayraghvan | Updated:
1,302  Views
Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & MD, Renault India at the start of sales & deliveries of the Kiger expand View Photos
Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & MD, Renault India at the start of sales & deliveries of the Kiger

Highlights

  • Renault has delivered over 1,100 units of the new Kiger SUV across India
  • The new Renault Kiger was launched in India on February 15, 2021
  • The new Kiger SUV is priced in India at Rs. 5.45 lakh to Rs. 9.55 lakh

Renault India has officially commenced the sale of the new Kiger SUVs from today, and on the first day itself, the company has delivered over 1,100 units of the new subcompact SUV across its dealerships in the country. The new Renault Kiger was launched in India on February 15, 2021, and is offered in four key variants - RXE, RXL, RXT and the top-spec RXZ. The subcompact SUV comes with the choice of two petrol engines, offered in both manual and automatic options. Currently, the new Kiger SUV is priced in India at ₹ 5.45 lakh to ₹ 9.55 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

g80kf6hs

Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & MD, Renault India handing over the vehicle to one of the first Kiger customers

Commenting on the commencement of deliveries, Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations said "With Kiger, Renault has successfully launched yet another breakthrough product, targeted at the core of Indian's automotive market. We thank our customers for their encouraging response on Kiger and our dealer partners for their immense support. Following Duster, which made SUVs accessible to a large set of people, not just in India but across the world, Renault Kiger is all set to make SUV aspirations accessible to a whole new set of customers. We look forward to welcoming more customers into the Renault family with this new game-changer"

82ne016g

The Renault Kiger is offered in six colour options with dual-tone options available for all colours

Newsbeep

The Renault Kiger is based on the company's CMF-A+ platform, which also underpins the Triber MPV and Nissan's Magnite subcompact SUV. The SUV is offered in six colour options - Caspian Blue, Radiant Red, Moonlight Grey, Mahogany Brown, Ice Cool White, and Planet Grey, with dual-tone options available for all colours. Visually, the SUV comes with a sculpted bonnet, with a sleek twin slat grille finished in chrome, and LED daytime running lamps. Below we have the muscular bumper that houses the main three-port headlight unit in a black housing. The top-end model will get what Renault calls, tri-octa LED pure vision headlamps. The SUV also gets underbody, wheel arch and side cladding to accentuate its rugged looks.

ephvf90c

The Kiger gets an all-black cabin with a minimalist, layered design, featuring an 8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment display

The profile features a set of dual-tone alloy wheels, silver roof rails, and ORVMs with integrated turn signal lights. At the rear, the car features a stylish looking spoiler with a high-mounted LED stop lamp, along with C-shaped LED taillamps. As for the cabin, the new Renault Kiger will come with an 8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment display, a 7-inch digital instrument console, climate control, engine start-stop, steering mounted controls, Arkamays 3D sound system, rear AC vents with a 12-volt charging slot, dual-tone paint scheme, fabric upholstery and more. The Kiger also gets wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and an optional wireless charging function.

0 Comments

The new Renault Kiger will be offered in two petrol engines and three transmission choices. This includes the 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated Energy petrol engine that already powers the Triber MPV, and it's tuned to make 71 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque. This engine will come mated to a 5-speed manual and an AMT unit. The Kiger will also get the new 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that was introduced with the Nissan Magnite. The motor is tuned to make 98 bhp and 160 Nm of peak torque and comes mated to either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a CVT automatic transmission.

