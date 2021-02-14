Renault Kiger SUV Launch: Price Expectation

Having revealed the production-spec earlier this year, the Renault Kiger is all set to go on sale in India and is the newest addition to the subcompact SUV segment. The new offering is based on the CMF-A+ platform built under the Renault-Nissan alliance and the model shares several cycle parts with the new Nissan Magnite that's received a warm reception since its launch. Hopes then are high that Renault will be able to replicate its partner's success with the Kiger and pricing will be the crucial aspect for the same.

The Renault Kiger is expected to be priced from ₹ 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory)

The Renault Kiger is expected to get an extremely competitive price tag and is likely to start from ₹ 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom), same as the Magnite. While staying on par with its cousin, the aggressive price will help the model undercut most of its competition in the segment by a healthy margin.

Renault has already revealed that the Kiger will be offered in four variants - RXE, RXL, RXT and the top-spec RXZ. Engine options will include the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol with 70 bhp and 96 Nm, as well as the 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol with 98 bhp and 160 Nm. Both engines will get a 5-speed manual, while the naturally aspirated mill will also come with an AMT automatic as an option. That should appeal to a lot of city-based buyers of the Kiger, which is where the car will be spending a lot of time in. There will also be the CVT paired with the turbo motor, which will offer added convenience and smoother shifts at a higher price point.

The Renault Kiger will also come with different driving modes - Eco, Sport and Normal. Renault claims a fuel efficiency of 20 kmpl from the turbo mill, and is yet to reveal the mileage figures from the three-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol. The car also gets the segment-best boot capacity at 405 litres. In addition, the new Kiger will be offered in six colour options with dual-tone versions on sale as well.

Production of the Renault Kiger has begun and the car has arrived at dealerships too for demo and test drives

Renault India will announce prices for the new Kiger tomorrow and bookings will also begin on the same day. Meanwhile, the company has commenced series production of the model at its Tamil Nadu facility. Deliveries for the new Renault Kiger will begin in March this year.

