Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV: What To Expect

Renault is all set to launch the highly awaited Kiger subcompact SUV in the Indian market on February 15, 2021. The SUV made its global debut in India last month where the French automaker gave us the first glimpse of the production-spec version of the Kiger. The production of the SUV is already underway at the company's manufacturing facility in Chennai. Moreover, the official bookings of the car will begin immediately after the launch. However, select dealerships across India are already accepting unofficial pre-bookings for the Kiger SUV.

The Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV made its global debut in India last month

The SUV has started reaching the company's showrooms across the country. Deliveries are expected to begin by early March 2021. As promised by the company, nearly 80 per cent of the design theme is borrowed from the concept version, which was revealed last year. It is based on the CMF-A+ platform and shares its underpinning with the Triber and Nissan Magnite.

When launched, the Renault Kiger will compete against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon and its cousin, Nissan Magnite. The Kiger will be offered in six colour options - Caspian Blue, Radiant Red, Moonlight Grey, Mahogany Brown, Ice Cool White, and Planet Grey.

Visually, the Kiger looks like an upscaled version of the Kwid hatchback. The design is complemented by a chrome-finished front grille, LED projector headlamps, dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels, rugged-looking underbody, wheel arch cladding, silver roof rails, sculpted tailgate, C-shaped LED taillamps, a large bumper cladding with reflectors and large faux skid plate. On the inside, we get to see an 8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment display, a 7-inch digital instrument console, climate control, engine start-stop, steering mounted controls, Arkamays 3D sound system, wireless charging, rear AC vents with a 12-volt charging slot, dual-tone paint scheme, fabric upholstery and more.

Renault India has commenced the production of the Kiger at its Chennai facility

Mechanically, the upcoming Renault Kiger will be offered with a choice of two petrol engines. The first is a 1.0-litre three-cylinder, naturally aspirated unit whereas the second one is a 1.0-litre turbocharged motor. The former is capable of producing 98 bhp with 160 Nm of peak torque. The turbocharged unit, on the other hand, makes 71 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque. The engines will be paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox along with optional AMT for the naturally aspirated motor and CVT unit for the turbo petrol unit. It will also come with three driving modes - Eco, Normal and Sport.

