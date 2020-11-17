Renault To Officially Announce The Name Of Its New Subcompact SUV Tomorrow

After dropping a first teaser of the HBC subcompact SUV, Renault India yet again has teased the concept model on its social media accounts. Alongside the new teaser image, the French automaker has also confirmed that it would be revealing the highly-awaited HBC concept in the country on November 18, 2020. Also, the auto manufacturer will be announcing the name of its new subcompact SUV tomorrow. We can expect the carmaker to reveal more details about the SUV during the event.

Want to find out where your instinct can lead you? Stay tuned as we unveil our new #Renault Showcar tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/GIL8HDEDIG — Renault India (@RenaultIndia) November 17, 2020

The upcoming Renault HBC will be the French automaker's first offering in the subcompact SUV space. It is, however, likely to be called Kiger. It will be underpinned by Renault-Nissan's CMF-A+ platform which is also used on the Triber MPV. Moreover, Nissan will also be employing the same platform on the upcoming Nissan Magnite SUV. The SUV is likely to share several of its design elements and features with its cousin.

Mechanically, the SUV is likely to be powered by a 1.0-litre ENERGY petrol engine that develops 71 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque. A new 1.0-litre turbo petrol three-cylinder engine is also likely to be on offer. Transmission options might include a 5-speed manual and an AMT unit. When launched in the country, Renault subcompact SUV will take on the rivals such as Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and Mahindra XUV300. It will also compete with its cousin - Nissan Magnite.

The carmaker in a statement that, "Already generating a lot of exhilaration, the name of Renault's new B-SUV codenamed HBC will be revealed on November 18, 2020. HBC is a testament of Renault India's strong product strategy and commitment. The name reveal will be marking a major milestone in Renault's journey in India. The new and sporty offering by Renault will be another breakthrough product, and will prove its capabilities across different playgrounds, be it city or the outdoors. After the success of the Renault KWID, DUSTER & TRIBER, this new product will be creating a niche for itself and will boldly demonstrate the competence of India's design, engineering and manufacturing capabilities."

