Renault Unveils Scenic Vision Concept at ChangeNOW Summit

The concept car showcased Renault's advanced technological prospects for decarbonization
By Carandbike Team
15-Jul-23 02:39 PM IST
Highlights
  • Renault is expanding its lineup of fully electric vehicle passenger cars on the C-segment
  • The World Premiere of this concept car will be held on 4 September in IAA Mobility 2023 in Munich
  • Renault engineers will test a fleet of pre-production cars on open roads this summer

Renault announced its Scenic Vision concept car during the ChangeNOW Summit held in Paris. It symbolises the brand's commitment to a sustainable, safe, and inclusive future for mobility with the technological prospects for decarbonization. This is a move towards expanding the fully electric passenger cars lineup on the C-segment, which already includes the Megane E-Tech electric, ZOE and Twingo.

 

Building upon the success of the Scenic Vision, Renault introduced the Renault Scenic E-Tech electric, the first production car that has the brand's sustainable development strategy. This strategy focuses on three key areas: environmental responsibility, safety advancements, and inclusivity.

 

 

The fleet of pre-production cars will hit the open roads this summer, driven by Renault's team of engineers.

 

Manufactured at the Douai ElectriCity factory, these pre-production vehicles will be adorned with a custom-designed pattern created by Renault Design. This camouflage pattern pays homage to the iconic Renault logo and features a play of lines and patterns inspired by the design previously used for the Megane E-Tech electric, resulting in a dazzling visual effect. The global premiere of the all-new Renault Scénic E-Tech electric is set during the IAA Mobility 2023 in Munich on September 4.

 

Written by: Ronit Agarwal

