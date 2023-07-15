Renault Unveils Scenic Vision Concept at ChangeNOW Summit

Renault announced its Scenic Vision concept car during the ChangeNOW Summit held in Paris. It symbolises the brand's commitment to a sustainable, safe, and inclusive future for mobility with the technological prospects for decarbonization. This is a move towards expanding the fully electric passenger cars lineup on the C-segment, which already includes the Megane E-Tech electric, ZOE and Twingo.

Building upon the success of the Scenic Vision, Renault introduced the Renault Scenic E-Tech electric, the first production car that has the brand's sustainable development strategy. This strategy focuses on three key areas: environmental responsibility, safety advancements, and inclusivity.

The fleet of pre-production cars will hit the open roads this summer, driven by Renault's team of engineers.

Manufactured at the Douai ElectriCity factory, these pre-production vehicles will be adorned with a custom-designed pattern created by Renault Design. This camouflage pattern pays homage to the iconic Renault logo and features a play of lines and patterns inspired by the design previously used for the Megane E-Tech electric, resulting in a dazzling visual effect. The global premiere of the all-new Renault Scénic E-Tech electric is set during the IAA Mobility 2023 in Munich on September 4.

Written by: Ronit Agarwal