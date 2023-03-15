Responsible Companies Need To Accept Vehicle Recalls: Naveen Munjal

Hero Electric Managing Director Naveen Munjal has said that responsible companies need to own up to their responsibilities, and if there are defects in manufacturing, they should own up and rectify those mistakes. Speaking to car&bike on the sidelines of the launch of Hero Electric’s updated electric scooter range, Munjal said that as responsible manufacturers, it is the duty of companies to offer the right product to the consumers, and if there are defects or errors, companies should own up and amend those mistakes.

Naveen Munjal, MD, Hero Electric, at the unveiling of the updated range of Hero Electric Optima CX and Nyx electric scooters on March 15, 2023.

Responding to a generic question on how vehicle recalls are usually seen in a negative light in India, Munjal said that it is in the interest of brands and manufacturers to pro-actively amend defects, most of which may be supply chain issues. According to Munjal, in manufacturing, there could be defects, and there could be failures, but companies have to own up to their mistakes.

“The regulations on this (recalls) are still not very clear or strong on this. At the end of the day, these are automotive, these are vehicles, these are parts which get manufactured. Sometimes there could be incidents with some company, where they realise that the part is not the right one, or whatever be the case; there could be some failures, etc. Companies have to own up to their responsibilities. Sometimes a particular part may not be the right one, there could be some issue. But companies have to own up to their mistakes,” Naveen Munjal, Managing Director, Hero Electric, told car&bike in an exclusive interaction.

“It may not be a mistake, it may be an error, or a supply chain issue, whatever be the case. In a lot of cases, it is a supply chain issue. As responsible companies, it is our responsibility to offer the right product to the customers, to the sector, to the industry. And if it’s not the right product, it’s our responsibility to amend the mistakes. Right now, there’s a negative image around it, but I feel it will get rectified. Also, some companies try to hide things, and not try to address these. The minute that begins to change, and companies begin to address these, and become more responsible, even consumers and customers will begin to look at it (recalls) in a more positive light,” Munjal added.

Over the past year, there have been several vehicle recalls from electric two-wheeler manufacturers after several incidents of EVs catching fire in 2022. In April 2022, Ola Electric issued a recall for 1,441 units of its Ola S1 Pro electric scooter after one Ola electric scooter caught fire in Pune.

Important update about your Ola S1! pic.twitter.com/ca0jmw1BsA — Ola Electric (@OlaElectric) March 14, 2023

In recent months, several Ola Electric customers have taken to social media to complain about the Ola S1 Pro electric scooter’s front suspension failing and even breaking. Although Ola Electric has not issued a recall, the company has issued a statement saying that it is giving owners of the S1 Pro electric scooter the option to upgrade to a new front fork, free of cost.