Ola S1 e-Scooter Front Suspension Upgraded For Better Durability

Existing owners will also be able to upgrade the front suspension of their S1 scooters at no additional cost from March 22, 2023.
authorBy carandbike Team
14-Mar-23 05:08 PM IST
Ola S1 Pro Review
Highlights
  • Upgraded suspension to be available on all new S1 scooters
  • Existing owners to be offered option to upgrade
  • Announcement comes following multiple reports of front suspension failures

Ola Electric has revealed that it will be upgrading the front suspension of its Ola S1electric scooters to improve its strength and durability. The move comes following multiple reports of S1 owners suffering front suspension failures on their scooters in recent months. As a recap, the S1 and S1 Pro scooters both feature a single-sided fork up front while the entry S1 Air features a more basic twin fork.

The Ola S1 and S1 Pro use a single-sided fork front suspension.

 

Ola said that all components of its scooters including the front fork arm were thoroughly tested under extreme conditions and were engineered “with a safety factor higher than the typical loads encountered on vehicles.”

The company added that upgraded front fork had been installed on all new Ola S1 scooters as part of Ola’s “continuous engineering and design improvement process.” The exact details of the upgrades were not made available.

While all new units of the S1 and S1 Pro are set to roll out with the upgraded unit Ola has said that existing owners will also be offered the option to upgrade. The company has said that existing owners will be able to book appointments at their nearest Ola Experience Centre or service centre to have the part changed free of cost starting March 22, 2023.

