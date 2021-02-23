Rivian Is Testing R1T Electric Pick-Up Truck As Deliveries Begin 

Rivian is on target of meet8ing its 2021 target of delivering its first electric pick-up truck in the US -- and as it builds up to the moments occasion, it has released footage of it testing the R1T which we first saw in the Apple TV+ Documentary "The Long Way Up". The R1T is easily one of the most hyped-up electric pick up trucks apart from the Tesla Cybertruck and the Ford F-150 electric. While the Cybertruck will likely achieve mass production only in 2022, alongside the Ford, the Rivian is the one that is preparing for a splash in 2021.

Rivian has been testing the R1T for more than a year

Interestingly, Rivian counts Ford alongside Amazon has its major investors with the Detroit based car company has invested $500 million in the start-up and also developing a Lincoln electric car based on its technology. In the video we can see, Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe personally testing the vehicles -- and some cool footage of the same is now up on Twitter. In the videos, it is easy to see what Rivian has achieved with the RIT scaling some very steep grades both going up and down.

In one video, you can also see the central navigation system which is horizontal and massive. The Rivian R1T will launch at $67,500 for the "explore" version which is coming in 2022 but the "launch" edition will be coming this year is for $75,000. All these vehicles will be using the mid-tier battery pack which the company claims 480 kilometres, 643 kilometres, 373 kilometres -- in the cars which have a 135 kWh, 180 kWh, and 105 kWh battery.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.