Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal: The Car Collections

One of the greatest rivalries in the world of tennis is between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. They are two of the greatest players in the history of the sport and have played each other over 40 times, with Nadal leading by 24-16. Besides being two of the greatest players in history, they are both motorheads. Let's take a look at their car collections to see if the score balances.

Mercedes AMG GTS - Federer

Photo Credit: en.wikipedia.org

Roger Federer has had a contract with Mercedes for a long time; so it no surprise that he got a beauty in his car collection. The AMG GTS looks amazing on the outside and has an extremely powerful engine as well. It is one of the most expensive cars on his collection with a price tag of $130,000. Rafael Nadal also owns one of these beauties which he won at the Mercedes Cup in Germany in 2015. The car's colour scheme also represents a tennis ball.

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton's Private Car Collection

Kia Stinger – Nadal

Photo Credit: www.kia.com

Being the brand ambassador for Kia Motors, Rafael Nadal also owns the company's top end sports car which is the Kia stinger. It was gifted to him by Kia at the launch of the car. The Kia stinger is no ordinary commuter and is a performance car through and through. Nadal has also recently added the Kia EV6 to his collection as he promised to drive cleaner and greener.

Mercedes AMG G63 – Federer

Photo Credit: www.mercedes-amg.com

Another Mercedes from Federer's amazing collection is the AMG G36. The G-wagon is the choice of many big athletes and superstars and is kind of even considered a status symbol. Roger Federer owns a subtle white coloured set of wheels. The performance, comfort and luxury of the G-wagon speaks for itself, not to mention the sound of its engine is extremely refined.

Also Read: Did You Know? Rahul Dravid Has A Lavish Car Collection That Rivals MS Dhoni's

Aston Martin DBS – Nadal

Photo Credit: www.astonmartin.com

Made popular in some part by the James Bond movie ‘Casino Royale', this iconic car is an absolute beast when it comes to performance. It is a very special and exotic car which is very luxurious inside and out. Rafael Nadal gifted it to himself for his 23rd birthday.

Range Rover SVR – Federer

Photo Credit: www.landrover.in

This is probably the only car owned by Federer which is not a Mercedes. The range rover SVR boasts of its raw performance and a roaring engine ready to churn out power whenever demanded. This car is also a popular choice among many sport stars and athletes and is just one of the examples of Federer's great taste in cars.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo's Amazing Car Collection

Ferrari 458 Italia

Photo Credit: www.ferrari.com

The 458 Italia is again a very amazing performer and is owned by many popular people. It is one of the most agile and powerful cars ever made just like Nadal' technique in the game. It is probably the fastest car in his collection and it surely came with a price tag to match.

Also Read: Hardik Pandyas Stunning Car Collection

These were the greatest cars in the collections of two of the greatest tennis players. Let us know who you think won this match.