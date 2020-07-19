Rolls-Royce Models Now Offer You The Cleanest Environment Available In Cars

The deteriorating air quality level and rising pollution has been concerning us for long and now the coronavirus crisis has again got us thinking if the atmosphere we are breathing in is virus free. That worry has increased the demand for many products and car air purifier is one of them. We have seen even some mass market carmakers coming up with inbuilt air purifiers in their recently launched models and so luxury carmakers of course needed to up the ante. Well! You expect the best coming from a brand like Rolls-Royce and the luxury carmaker has done just that introducing the claimed to be cleanest micro environment available in a car.

Highly sensitive impurity detection sensors have been introduced to detect ambient air quality, and it automatically switching fresh air intakes to recirculation mode if unacceptable levels of airborne contaminants are present. This channels all cabin air through a Nanofleece filter, which is capable of removing nearly all ultra-fine particles, viruses and bacteria from the Rolls-Royce's micro environment in less than two minutes. The carmaker says that elevating the quality of air inside a car has been one of its agendas of late and by using the latest sensor and Nanofleece filtration technology, it has created the cleanest micro environment available in any motor car.

This technology has been further developed to incorporate a full suite of hardware and software improvements in the upcoming Roll-Royce Ghost.

The new technology helps protect customers from harmful carbon and pollen particles, as well as viruses and bacterial contaminants and Rolls Royce has been working on this technology since 2015. The company says that all Rolls-Royce motor cars have benefited from this state-of-the-art air filtration equipment. For the new Ghost, which debuts in autumn 2020, this technology has been further developed to incorporate a full suite of hardware and software improvements, collectively known as the Micro Environment Purification System.

