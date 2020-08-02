New Cars and Bikes in India

Rolls-Royce New Game Is Inspired By The Wraith Kryptos Collection

Rolls-Royce wants to include others too and that has been made possible thanks to an interactive online game. This will be available on the company's website for members of the public and enthusiasts around the world to enjoy.

An online game has been devised to entertain and amuse Rolls-Royce enthusiasts

The Rolls-Royce Wraith Kryptos Collection was unveiled recently and we told you that the folks that buy this limited edition model will be in for a surprise because they get to decode the message that's in there. But now, Rolls-Royce wants to include others too and that has been made possible thanks to an interactive online game. This will be available on the company's website for members of the public and enthusiasts around the world to enjoy.

The Rolls-Royce Wraith Kryptos Collection was unveiled last month

They can take part in a cryptic challenge, consisting of four levels, each getting progressively harder. The first ten individuals to complete the game will receive their very own personalised Rolls-Royce treadplate. 

An online game has been devised to entertain and amuse Rolls-Royce enthusiasts who will not be lucky enough to attempt to solve and decipher the code of Wraith Kryptos Collection for themselves.

Rolls-Royce Game consists of four levels, each getting progressively harder.

Consisting of four different levels, players are initially invited to guide an orb through a maze by tilting their mobile device in the direction they wish to travel, in a time-pressured challenge. Next, a series of questions will reveal just how keen the cryptographer player really is.

The third level will test the observation skills of the participant - only the most cunning will succeed! The final phase consists of cryptographic ciphers, designed to boggle and bewilder. This level is the reserve of the most agile and determined minds alone.

