Next-Generation Rolls-Royce Ghost Teased; Global Debut This Year

The next-generation Rolls-Royce Ghost is currently under development and the British automaker is working to ensure the car makes its debut later this year as scheduled, despite the Coronavirus pandemic. In a bid to reaffirm on the development and also share the first teaser of the new-generation Ghost, Torsten Muller-Otvos, CEO, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has shared an open letter with the clients and media explaining the outline for the upcoming vehicle over the next couple of months. The all-new Ghost will be a newly-developed model from the ground-up and replaces the outgoing version that was introduced in 2009.

The current-generation Rolls-Royce Ghost has been the brand's most successful model in its 116-year history, which sets the bar quite high for the new model. The automaker says that the pandemic hit the world as the company reached the final stages of development, and the team at Rolls-Royce worked through the lockdown to finalise the car.

The current-gen Rolls-Royce Ghost made its global debut in 2009 and was updated for a mid-lifecycle refresh in 2014

The open letter reads, "To create a product that would resonate with our Ghost clients for the next ten years meant that we had to listen very carefully to their demands and desires. And we did so. They told us that they very much enjoyed Ghost's versatility and breadth of character. It is a car they enjoyed driving themselves - or to be driven in should the occasion call for a chauffeur. They also appreciated the car's pared-back simplicity, or as they put it, "a slightly smaller, less ostentatious means to own a Rolls-Royce."

While the current Ghost shared its underpinnings with the older-gen BMW 7 Series, the new version will be based on an all-new platform

The new-generation Rolls-Royce Ghost will switch to the company's new aluminium architecture that underpins the Phantom VIII and the Cullinan models. The automaker also says that barring the iconic Spirit of Ecstacy emblem and the integrated door umbrellas, all other components will be brand new on the uber-luxury offering. Furthermore, Rolls' clients are looking at minimalism in design, which resonates with the findings of the 'Luxury Intelligence Unit' designers at Goodwood who have been tracking an emerging contemporary movement within the niche luxury consumers. Development on the new Ghost began five years ago.

Elaborating further, Muller-Otvos said, "We found that these [our] clients are showing a marked tendency towards luxury objects that celebrate reduction and restraint - that don't shout, but rather, whisper. They are seeking design purity by rejecting obvious and unnecessary embellishments and overt complication. To complement this minimalism, our Ghost clients require innovative but effortless technology and real engineering substance in their car."

The new Ghost will carry a minimalist design theme while retaining the high-complex technology and opulent interior that Rolls-Royce cars are known for

Rolls-Royce says the new Ghost will be the purest form of expression of the brand, which will be minimalist yet a high-complex product that sits with the needs of the clients. The company will be releasing a series of videos over the next few weeks to share more details on the model, which will debut between October and November this year. The new-generation Rolls-Royce Ghost will debut via a digital event, which will be followed by public events with prospective clients and the media across the globe. Expect the model to arrive in India next year.

