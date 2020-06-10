New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus Lockdown: Rolls-Royce Resumes Vehicle Handover To Customers At Goodwood Plant In UK

The first car to be delivered since operations were resumed was the Rolls-Royce Wraith. It was finished in Red Velvet Sparkle with a Saddlery Tan and contrasting anthracite interior.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The first car to be handed over to a customer was a customised Rolls-Royce Wraith

Highlights

  • Rolls-Royce commenced operations at Goodwood from May 4, 2020
  • The handover ceremony was altered to maintain social distancing
  • The Goodwood plant makes PPE kits & face visors for frontline workers

Luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce has announced that the company is welcoming customers once again at the Goodwood-based Global Centre of Luxury Manufacturing Excellence in UK to take delivery of their cars in person. The tradition was temporarily halted earlier this year following the Coronavirus pandemic and has now resumed as the plant restarted operations last month with lockdown restrictions eased by the government. The resumption of customer handovers also brings in a much-needed element of normality, the company said in a statement. The first car to be delivered since the resumption of operations was the Rolls-Royce Wraith.

Also Read: Rolls-Royce Focuses On Honey Production After Temporarily Suspending Operations Due To COVID-19

Rolls-Royce Wraith

5.5 Crore * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Rolls-Royce Wraith

Speaking on the same, Torsten Muller-Otvos, CEO, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said, "It is a tremendous pleasure to welcome our discerning patrons to the Home of Rolls-Royce once again. That this has been possible so soon after reopening, while maintaining both our tradition of hospitality and our critical new operational measures, is a tribute to the conscientiousness and commitment of the entire Rolls-Royce family. We have worked incredibly hard to remain in touch with our customers during this crisis. The fact that so many are choosing to collect their new car in person, even in these circumstances, underlines how close and valuable these relationships have become."

i1jbohbo

The customised Wraith borrows elements from the Black Badge like the 21-inch carbon alloy composite wheels, black badge treadplates, dark chrome Spirit of Ecstacy and grille

Delivered earlier this week, the Rolls-Royce Wraith was handed over to the buyer finished in Red Velvet Sparkle with a Saddlery Tan and contrasting anthracite interior. The company says that this combination has been commissioned for the first time on the two-door coupe. In addition, the car also gets a matching steering wheel and door umbrellas. The personalised Wraith has been curated with bespoke black badge elements including the 21-inch carbon alloy composite wheels, black badge treadplates and the dark chrome Spirit of Ecstacy and grille.

Based on the Ghost, the Rolls-Royce Wraith is powered by 6.6-litre V12 motor that develops 591 bhp and over 800 Nm of peak torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels via the 8-speed satellite-aided transmission. The regal coupe can do the 0-100 kmph sprint in just 4.4 seconds. The car also comes with an adaptive air suspension system that compensates for the tiniest of lateral movements.

Also Read: Rolls-Royce To Make A Render Of Sketches Made By Kids

dbdrc1k8

Rolls-Royce has commissioned a highly technical Clean Room at Goodwood to assemble delicate bespoke items

The handover ceremony at the Rolls-Royce facility was conducted with the customary courtesies but altered wherever required to comply with hygiene and social distancing policies. The customers had the opportunity to meet the personnel from the production line and specialist departments responsible for hand-building the car. It takes about 90 pairs of hands to create a Rolls-Royce.

0 Comments

The Rolls-Royce Goodwood facility is currently operating a single shift following the health and hygiene protocols. The automaker has put additional security and hand-washing facilities, one-way systems for foot traffic and modified seating arrangements in cafes and other public areas. All personnel at the plant have been issued face marks that need to be worn at all times in the production areas. Apart from producing some of the most opulent cars in the world, the Rolls-Royce facility is now also producing face visors and protective gown kits for front-line healthcare workers, which the British marque has been doing since the start of the pandemic.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Rolls-Royce Wraith with Immediate Rivals

Rolls-Royce Wraith
Rolls-Royce
Wraith

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
30%
Planning to buy a used car
29%
Planning to buy a bike
27%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
14%
Return To Poll

Rolls-Royce Wraith Alternatives

Bentley Mulsanne
Bentley Mulsanne
₹ 5.55 - 6.6 Crore *
Bentley Flying Spur
Bentley Flying Spur
₹ 3.2 - 3.4 Crore *
Mercedes-Maybach S-Class
Mercedes-Maybach S-Class
₹ 1.94 - 2.73 Crore *
Maserati Quattroporte
Maserati Quattroporte
₹ 1.63 - 2.51 Crore *
Audi A8
Audi A8
₹ 1.56 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
₹ 1.36 - 1.4 Crore *
BMW 7 Series
BMW 7 Series
₹ 1.22 - 2.43 Crore *
Jaguar XJ
Jaguar XJ
₹ 1.11 Crore *
View More
x
IRDAI Withdraws Long-Term Motor Vehicle Insurance Package Cover For New Cars & Two-Wheelers
IRDAI Withdraws Long-Term Motor Vehicle Insurance Package Cover For New Cars & Two-Wheelers
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 5G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 5G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities