Coronavirus Lockdown: Rolls-Royce Resumes Vehicle Handover To Customers At Goodwood Plant In UK

Luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce has announced that the company is welcoming customers once again at the Goodwood-based Global Centre of Luxury Manufacturing Excellence in UK to take delivery of their cars in person. The tradition was temporarily halted earlier this year following the Coronavirus pandemic and has now resumed as the plant restarted operations last month with lockdown restrictions eased by the government. The resumption of customer handovers also brings in a much-needed element of normality, the company said in a statement. The first car to be delivered since the resumption of operations was the Rolls-Royce Wraith.

Also Read: Rolls-Royce Focuses On Honey Production After Temporarily Suspending Operations Due To COVID-19

Rolls-Royce Wraith 5.5 Crore * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Speaking on the same, Torsten Muller-Otvos, CEO, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said, "It is a tremendous pleasure to welcome our discerning patrons to the Home of Rolls-Royce once again. That this has been possible so soon after reopening, while maintaining both our tradition of hospitality and our critical new operational measures, is a tribute to the conscientiousness and commitment of the entire Rolls-Royce family. We have worked incredibly hard to remain in touch with our customers during this crisis. The fact that so many are choosing to collect their new car in person, even in these circumstances, underlines how close and valuable these relationships have become."

The customised Wraith borrows elements from the Black Badge like the 21-inch carbon alloy composite wheels, black badge treadplates, dark chrome Spirit of Ecstacy and grille

Delivered earlier this week, the Rolls-Royce Wraith was handed over to the buyer finished in Red Velvet Sparkle with a Saddlery Tan and contrasting anthracite interior. The company says that this combination has been commissioned for the first time on the two-door coupe. In addition, the car also gets a matching steering wheel and door umbrellas. The personalised Wraith has been curated with bespoke black badge elements including the 21-inch carbon alloy composite wheels, black badge treadplates and the dark chrome Spirit of Ecstacy and grille.

Based on the Ghost, the Rolls-Royce Wraith is powered by 6.6-litre V12 motor that develops 591 bhp and over 800 Nm of peak torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels via the 8-speed satellite-aided transmission. The regal coupe can do the 0-100 kmph sprint in just 4.4 seconds. The car also comes with an adaptive air suspension system that compensates for the tiniest of lateral movements.

Also Read: Rolls-Royce To Make A Render Of Sketches Made By Kids

Rolls-Royce has commissioned a highly technical Clean Room at Goodwood to assemble delicate bespoke items

The handover ceremony at the Rolls-Royce facility was conducted with the customary courtesies but altered wherever required to comply with hygiene and social distancing policies. The customers had the opportunity to meet the personnel from the production line and specialist departments responsible for hand-building the car. It takes about 90 pairs of hands to create a Rolls-Royce.

The Rolls-Royce Goodwood facility is currently operating a single shift following the health and hygiene protocols. The automaker has put additional security and hand-washing facilities, one-way systems for foot traffic and modified seating arrangements in cafes and other public areas. All personnel at the plant have been issued face marks that need to be worn at all times in the production areas. Apart from producing some of the most opulent cars in the world, the Rolls-Royce facility is now also producing face visors and protective gown kits for front-line healthcare workers, which the British marque has been doing since the start of the pandemic.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.