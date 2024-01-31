Rolls-Royce Spectre Recalled Over Faulty Ground Cable
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on January 31, 2024
- These vehicles are manufactured between October 24, 2023, and December 11, 2023.
- The issue was first discovered during a pre-delivery inspection in December 2023.
- Automaker made a voluntary vehicle delivery stop for the Spectre from 11 January, 2024, as a precautionary measure.
The luxury automaker Rolls-Royce has issued a recall for 107 Spectre electric vehicles, citing a potential safety concern related to a faulty ground cable. These models are the ones manufactured during the time frame of 24th October 2023 to 11th December 2023.
The problem was initially identified during a pre-delivery inspection in December 2023 when a worker observed adhesive residue on a ground cable connection eyelet. The consequence of this faulty system can lead to electric shock during service procedures and heightens the potential for a fire hazard.
Also Read: Rolls Royce Sold A Record 6,032 Vehicles Globally In 2023
As a precautionary measure, the automaker decided to implement a vehicle delivery stop for the Spectre from 11th January 2024. According to Rolls-Royce, the adhesive residue may be present on a ground cable connected to the front electric motor, potentially resulting in increased electrical resistance and, ultimately, an inadequate ground connection. On 17th January, the automaker made a voluntary recall.
Affected owners will receive a notification via First Class mail, instructing them about the recall and advising them to schedule a complimentary remedy appointment with an authorised Rolls-Royce Motor Cars dealer. Letters notifying owners are expected to be sent out by 15th March, 2024. In the event that this condition arises in a potentially affected vehicle before the official recall, the remedy will be covered under the Rolls-Royce Motor Cars New Vehicle Limited Warranty program. As a result, there is no requirement for reimbursement concerning a pre-notification remedy under Part 573.13 and Part 577.11, as stated in the NHTSA report.
Also Read: Actor Emraan Hashmi Spotted In His New Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge
The recall process involves technicians removing the ground cable, inspecting it for adhesive residue, cleaning it if necessary, and then reinstalling it. Rolls-Royce has estimated that approximately 90 per cent of the recalled vehicles may exhibit the identified problem. Dealerships are requested not to deliver any model unless the fault is analysed and rectified by them
Written by: Ronit Agarwal
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-4101 second ago
The camp will be held from February 1 to 4 2024.
-2630 second ago
Hyundai plans to showcase its new range of offerings along with future technologies, special initiatives, interactive zones and more
-670 second ago
The all-electric derivative of Mercedes' iconic off-roader will debut in 2024.
44 minutes ago
Tata Motors has revealed that the Curvv concept on display at the Expo is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine.
2 hours ago
On Saturday, a video emerged of a Volvo C40 Recharge engulfed in flames and automaker has released a statement following the incident
2 hours ago
The carmaker has shared the first images of the three SUV variants with the models to be joined by other concepts at the Expo.
2 hours ago
The Mahindra Thar 5-door is likely to get a digital console along with a floating touchscreen infotainment system, detachable headrests and more
2 hours ago
The Citroen C3 Aircross finally gets an automatic transmission that packs more torque and features too. Check out its fuel efficiency figures below
4 hours ago
The Jeep Wagoneer S is the brand's first EV for the US and will be launched towards the end of the year.
4 hours ago
Hyundai Motor India Ltd.'s COO, Tarun Garg, announces the Hyundai Creta as the winner's additional prize during the reality show's finale.
7 hours ago
Unlike most other Gogoro scooters so far, the Pulse adopts a decidedly sharp focus on performance
4 days ago
The Hyundai IONIQ5 N is the more powerful, performance-oriented sibling of the IONIQ 5 EV that is sold in the Indian market. The car made its global debut recently and we were in Seoul, South Korea to sample it.
5 days ago
It has a drag coefficient of 0.25 Cd, just 0.01 Cd higher than the Tesla Model X, which has the lowest drag coefficient of any production SUV
5 days ago
During the October to December 2023 period, the company reported a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs. 593 crore, a year-on-year growth of 68 per cent compared to the Rs. 353 crore profit witnessed during the same period in FY2023.
12 days ago
The Spectre is a two-door, four seater coupe, touted as a spiritual successor to the Phantom Coupe