Rolls-Royce Spectre Recalled Over Faulty Ground Cable

This fault can potentially lead to electric shock during service procedures and increase the risk of a fire hazard
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on January 31, 2024

Story
  • These vehicles are manufactured between October 24, 2023, and December 11, 2023.
  • The issue was first discovered during a pre-delivery inspection in December 2023.
  • Automaker made a voluntary vehicle delivery stop for the Spectre from 11 January, 2024, as a precautionary measure.

The luxury automaker Rolls-Royce has issued a recall for 107 Spectre electric vehicles, citing a potential safety concern related to a faulty ground cable. These models are the ones manufactured during the time frame of 24th October 2023 to 11th December 2023.

 

The problem was initially identified during a pre-delivery inspection in December 2023 when a worker observed adhesive residue on a ground cable connection eyelet. The consequence of this faulty system can lead to electric shock during service procedures and heightens the potential for a fire hazard. 

 

Also Read: Rolls Royce Sold A Record 6,032 Vehicles Globally In 2023

As a precautionary measure, the automaker decided to implement a vehicle delivery stop for the Spectre from 11th January 2024. According to Rolls-Royce, the adhesive residue may be present on a ground cable connected to the front electric motor, potentially resulting in increased electrical resistance and, ultimately, an inadequate ground connection. On 17th January, the automaker made a voluntary recall.

 

Affected owners will receive a notification via First Class mail, instructing them about the recall and advising them to schedule a complimentary remedy appointment with an authorised Rolls-Royce Motor Cars dealer. Letters notifying owners are expected to be sent out by 15th March, 2024. In the event that this condition arises in a potentially affected vehicle before the official recall, the remedy will be covered under the Rolls-Royce Motor Cars New Vehicle Limited Warranty program. As a result, there is no requirement for reimbursement concerning a pre-notification remedy under Part 573.13 and Part 577.11, as stated in the NHTSA report.

 

Also Read: Actor Emraan Hashmi Spotted In His New Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge

The recall process involves technicians removing the ground cable, inspecting it for adhesive residue, cleaning it if necessary, and then reinstalling it. Rolls-Royce has estimated that approximately 90 per cent of the recalled vehicles may exhibit the identified problem.  Dealerships are requested not to deliver any model unless the fault is analysed and rectified by them

 

 

Written by: Ronit Agarwal

 

# Rolls-Royce# Rolls-Royce Motor Cars# Rolls-Royce Spectre EV# Rolls-Royce EV# electric vehicles# electric cars
