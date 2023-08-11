Royal Enfield Launches Ergo Pro Tech Armour For Its Riding Gear

Royal Enfield recently launched its new range of ‘Ergo Pro Tech’ armour, which will now go on sale along with other apparel and riding gear from the brand. The new range of armour has been designed and developed in house through deep research. Royal Enfield claims that the Ergo Pro Tech armour surpasses CE level 2 armour based on various tests. The Ergo Pro Tech armour includes protection for shoulders, elbows, knees, chest and the back. Most riding jackets and pants have pockets to insert armour at these impact points.

RE says that the new armour has been designed to offer maximum protection and offering unrestricted movement as well. The armour is built with memory polyurethane material. The armour is 3D pre-shaped in order to fit ergonomically.

RE Ergo Pro Tech Armour Prices Shoulder Rs. 1,100 Elbow/Knee Rs. 1,200 Chest Rs. 1,400 Back Size M: Rs. 2,100 | L: Rs. 2,400

The armour for shoulder, elbow and the knee are 12 mm thick while the armour for the chest is 18 mm thick. The thickness of the back protector is 20 mm. The armour fits seamlessly with the riding gear and is comfortable for the rider as well. The new range of armour is said to be flexible and breathable as well, thanks to Hexa pattern construction.

The ‘Ergo Pro Tech’ armour can withstand up to 50 joules of impact, which the company claims surpasses what CE level 2 armour is capable of.

The new range of armour will be available for purchase online and in select Royal Enfield showrooms.