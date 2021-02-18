Sebastian Vettel Puts Up His Ferrari Supercars For Sale 

Former world champion Sebastian Vettel has put up his supercar collection for sale which also includes a number of classic Ferraris. Vettel, of course, till recently was a Ferrari F1 driver. He recently acquired Nigel Mansell's Williams FW14B to his garage which one the 1993 world title and was even trying to acquire the F2004 Ferrari in which Michael Schumacher won his last world title.

Supercar dealer Tom Hartley Jnr has revealed that in total he has 8 vehicles owned by Vettel, out of which 5 are by Ferrari. These include the 1996 Ferrari F50 which has been sold and the 2016 LaFerrari which has also been bought.

Still up for sale are the 2004 Ferrari Enzo, the 2015 Ferrari 458 Speciale and 2016 Ferrari F12tdf all of which have been customised by the 4-time world champion. In addition to the Ferrari collection, Vettel has also put a couple of Mercedes cars up for sale. These include the 2008 SL65 AMG which was gifted to him after he won the 2009 Abu Dhabi GP and a 2010 SLS AMG which was also the F1 safety car from 2010 to 2012. These two vehicles are slated to cost anything between 243,000 to $383,000.

There is also a 2002 BMW Z8 roadster from the James Bond movie, the world is not enough. He recently even stated that he hated the fact that the car was sawed down in the movie. Aston Martin which is Vettel's latest team and also ironically the home for James Bond vehicles, has stated that it has no part to play in this decision on part of Vettel.

