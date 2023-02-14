Shoichiro Toyoda, Son Of Toyota's Founder, Dies At 97

  • Home
Shoichiro Toyoda, son of Toyota Motor Corporation's founder, and father of its current President, died due to heart failure on February 14, 2023.
14-Feb-23 05:56 PM IST
Shoichiro Toyoda, son of Toyota Motor Corporation’s founder, Kiichiro Toyoda, today died at the age of 97, in Japan. Toyoda was the father of the company’s current President Akio Toyoda, and he was the Chairman of the Japanese automotive giant from 1994 to 1999. The company in its statement has said that Shoichiro Toyoda died due to heart failure on 4:48 pm, February 14, 2023, in Toyota City, Aichi, Japan.

Born on Feb. 27, 1925, Shoichiro Toyoda was named as the managing director in 1961 for his endeavours in improving product quality. He became executive vice president in 1972 and in 1981, he was named president of Toyota's sales organisation.

After the merger of the sales and production organisations in 1982, he assumed the presidency of the newly integrated TMC, and later served as chairman of the board from 1992 to 1999. After serving on the board for 57 years, Toyoda became the honorary chairman, a position he has held since June 2009 unit his death.

