Silverstone Circuit Turn 1 Modified After Zhou Guanyu’s Horrific Crash In 2022

Silverstone Circuit, the home of British motorsport and host of the British Grand Prix, has undergone significant changes following the dreadful crash of Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu during last year's race.



During the race, Russel’s car clipped Zhou and caused his car to flip and slide on its roll hoop across the track, through the gravel trap, jumping into the air, flying over the tyre barrier and landing on the catch fencing. The car then fell between the two safety devices, leaving Zhou momentarily trapped in the cockpit. Fortunately, the Chinese driver was not injured.



Zhou's car slid through the gravel trap before being launched into the air and over the tyre barrier

Following this incident, Silverstone Circuit officials announced that they would make significant changes to the run-off area at Turn 1 to improve safety. Changes have been made for this season's British Grand Prix, which is scheduled for July of this year.



The modifications to the run-off area at Turn 1 include an extension of the asphalt run-off by over 20 meters, with an enhanced surface designed to provide additional grip for slowing cars. In addition, the existing gravel trap has been replaced with a new, deeper version. This is designed to absorb more energy in an accident. The circuit has recently undergone a major redevelopment, resulting in renovated pit garages, a hospitality complex, and a state-of-the-art medical centre.



Aerial view of the turn 1 crash at the 2022 Silverstone GP

Speaking about the changes, Silverstone Circuit Managing Director Stuart Pringle said, “Safety is our number one priority at Silverstone, and we are constantly looking at ways to improve the circuit and enhance the experience for drivers and fans alike. The changes we have made to the run-off area at Turn 1 are just one example of our ongoing commitment to safety. We look forward to welcoming drivers and fans back to Silverstone for what promises to be an exciting and safe British Grand Prix.”

